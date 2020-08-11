Leeds United noted as possible destination for on-the-move goalkeeper

Departing Ajax goalkeeper, Dani van den Heuvel, is set for a move to Leeds United this summer.

Leeds have leaned heavily on recruiting for their youth ranks already this summer, with Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Allen arriving in the past 24 hours.

Now, it appears like van den Heuvel will be joining them at Elland Road after parting company with Ajax.

Quiz: Do you remember which club Leeds United signed these 15 players from?

1 of 15 Liam Cooper. Hull City Chesterfield

The goalkeeper only arrived at Ajax in 2017 from Den Haag, with the 17-year-old then featuring for the club’s youth teams in the build up to this summer.

Now, Ajax Showtime are reporting that van den Heuvel is leaving the Dutch giants in favour of a move to Premier League-bound Leeds.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side won the Championship title in 2019/20, with the Whites now embarking on a first Premier League campaign since the 2003/04 campaign.

In preparation for that, they’ve signed up Illan Meslier on a permanent contract after the goalkeeper’s fine form during the Championship run-in.

Kiko Casilla remains on the books, with Elia Caprile added to Bielsa’s wider squad during the January transfer window.

The Verdict

Leeds are well stocked in terms of young goalkeepers, but it does appear that van den Heuvel is a special talent.

The Whites lifted the impressive Pascal Struijk from the Ajax academy and he’s making waves in the first-team now, so there’s no reason why van den Heuvel couldn’t do the same in the coming years.

Meslier looks to have the gloves wrapped up, whilst another senior goalkeeper if Casilla leaves is needed, but this is the type of deal Leeds love to do and it’d be no surprise to see the teenager arrive at Elland Road.

Thoughts? Let us know!