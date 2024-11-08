Leeds United are reportedly "happy" with the Tottenham Hotspur loanee Manor Solomon and his start to life at Elland Road.

This is according to a recent report from LeedsUnited.News, who exclusively spoke to reporter Graeme Bailey about Solomon's situation at Elland Road amid growing concern that he could be yet another failed loan signing from Spurs.

The 25-year-old winger joined on loan from the North London outfit in August after making only six appearances during the 2023/24 campaign. Solomon made a significant impression on the Elland Road faithful during his debut, where he set up Mateo Joseph's opener in a 2-0 victory over Hull City, but that level of performance hasn't been replicated since.

He spent more than a month sidelined through separate hamstring and back injuries, which kept him out of matches against Cardiff, Coventry, Norwich and Sunderland, though he's struggled to hit the ground running after completing a recovery in October and returning to the fold.

Manor Solomon's 24/25 Championship stats for Leeds United, via FotMob, as of November 8 Appearances 7 Starts 2 Goals 0 Assists 1 Chances created 6 Successful dribbles 12

Solomon, who hasn't started any of his side's last three matches in the Championship, has been subjected to a degree of criticism from supporters. They're fearing that he could be the second loan disappointment from Spurs in as many seasons, with Djed Spence having flattered to deceive last term before being sent back early amid concerns over his conduct, but Leeds are reportedly happy with Solomon.

Leeds United, Manor Solomon claim made

Bailey has played down any concerns that Solomon could follow in Spence's footsteps at Leeds, who are said to regard the former Shakhtar Donetsk and Fulham forward as a "good professional".

Bailey told LeedsUnited.News: "I don’t think it gets to that extent. With Djed Spence, it was off-field issues as well, it was more his conduct than his performances.

"Solomon’s a good professional. He was brought in to compete. Leeds have a high-calibre squad, it was never going to be easy for anyone to walk in there.

"They’re relatively happy to have him around, a body. Did they bring Solomon in and think he’d be the best player in the Championship? Probably not, but from what I’m hearing, he’s a good professional and they’re pretty happy.

"Will it lead to a permanent deal? It’s hard to see at this point, but still a while to go. Unless it means them bringing themselves in, I don’t see them finishing it early. I’m not hearing they’re dissatisfied. Leeds have got such a good squad, it’s not an easy one to get into."

Manor Solomon must show more at Leeds United

Although Solomon's professionalism is seemingly not a concern for Leeds at present, they simply must be demanding more from him as the season goes on.

While Daniel Farke does indeed have one of the most competitive and gifted squads at this level, with an abundance of attacking options at his disposal, you did get the impression at the time that Solomon was going to add a level of X-Factor to his new side.

Solomon has real pedigree and it looked a real coup to have convinced him to drop down to the Championship, but supporters are beginning to wonder what all the fuss was about. He does have both Willy Gnonto and Dan James to compete with, admittedly, but even when Solomon has appeared from the bench he's struggled to make an impact, and that'll need to change if he's to become a success in West Yorkshire.