Leeds United are in hot pursuit of Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe following their sale of Crysencio Summerville to West Ham United.

The Dutch winger was sold to the Hammers for a fee of around £25 million plus add-ons, and the Whites will be willing to spend some of this on Rowe.

It is understood by John Percy of The Telegraph that Leeds are going to open up negotiations with an offer of £7 million for the attacker, but that is expected to be knocked back straight away.

Having just lost Gabriel Sara to Galatasaray, the departure of another key player would be incredibly damning for new Canaries head coach Johannes Hoff Thorup to contend with, but it would need to be significantly higher than the number mentioned already for a deal to be struck.

For Leeds, this possible acquisition is incredibly exciting and if Rowe can replicate his form from the 2023-24 season when he was fit, he could fire Daniel Farke's side to Championship glory.

Jonathan Rowe's Selected Norwich City Stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.53 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.23 Shots 2.47 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.31 Shot-creating actions 2.96

Carlton Palmer backs Leeds United to sign Norwich City winger Jonathan Rowe

Former Leeds midfielder and England international Carlton Palmer believes that Rowe would be an ideal replacement for the outgoing Summerville at Elland Road.

"Having sold Summerville to West Ham, they're (Leeds United) looking to replace him with Jon Rowe. They're looking to pay around £7 million," Palmer exclusively said whilst speaking to Football League World.

"This is the problem they face now. Having sold Summerville for the fee that they did, everyone who Leeds speak to will have an over-inflated price.

"But, if they get the youngster in for £7 million, it would represent good business.

"He scored 12 goals for Norwich last season, he's on the rise, and he was there when Farke was originally manager of the football club (Norwich City), but it was Dean Smith who awarded him his debut.

"With his current contract due to expire in 2025 (Norwich have an option to extend until 2026), it could be a situation where there is a lot of interest in the winger, so it makes him an affordable sale.

"Obviously, Norwich City wouldn't want to be losing Jon Rowe. Especially as they've just sold the Brazilian Sara to Galatasary, they can't afford to lose another player late in the window.

"But, a fee of £7 million I think would see him on his way to Leeds United.

"It's a good move for him with a lot of Premier League clubs looking at him, but he will be guaranteed more game time and a move to the Championship before heading to the Premier League could benefit Rowe and Leeds."

A move to Leeds United would suit Jonathan Rowe down to the ground

Whilst another season at Norwich would not hurt Rowe, a move to Leeds could see his career blossom even further.

Not only are they favourites for promotion, but in Farke's system, the wingers tend to contribute the most with goals and assists. Last season, Summerville and Daniel James both netted over ten league goals, and Wilfried Gnonto surely would have reached that mark had he played the entire campaign.

Rowe's finishing ability could be a real standout for Leeds then, with the 21-year-old outperforming his expected goals by 6.64 last season. In a team that created the third most big chances in the division last season, Rowe would only get more opportunities, so his 12 goals could be comfortably built on.

For Norwich, he would be a loss and his departure would put a dent in their play-off hopes. However, they do have a natural replacement in Abu Kamara, who had a stellar season on loan at Portsmouth last summer, but it's a case of whether he can make the step up to the second tier.