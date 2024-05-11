Highlights Fan-favorite Robert Snodgrass, excelling at three EFL clubs, contributed to Leeds United's Championship promotion, then played in the Premier League with Norwich City and helped Hull City regain top-tier status.

He was a real favourite at all three clubs and, despite their relative rivalries in the modern game, they all share a love and appreciation for Snodgrass.

Snodgrass has since retired.

Few players can consider themselves a fan favourite at more than one football club, but Robert Snodgrass is a popular man at three EFL clubs after a career spent giving everything for whichever side he turned out for.

The Scot’s desire and eye for goal started making waves at Leeds United when he moved down from his homeland in 2008, before going on to be a top performer for Norwich City and Hull City.

A number of moves followed when he left the Tigers, but those early days in the EFL were peak Snodgrass, with his tenacity and creativity earning him plenty of admirers across the Football League throughout a dazzling career.

Having hung up his boots earlier this year, the midfielder would always be warmly welcomed back to any of the three clubs mentioned, with his incredible talent providing magic moments for the trio that will always be remembered.

Robert Snodgrass helps Leeds United to League One promotion

Snodgrass was just 20 years of age when he made the move south of the border to make Elland Road his home, with his powerful performances for Livingston as a teenager helping to catch the eye of the Yorkshire side.

Right from the off, the midfielder set about the task of assisting Leeds in getting out of the third tier, with his rumbustious showings in the middle of the park helping the side keep pace with the leading pack at the top of the division.

After grabbing his first two goals in League Cup ties against Chester City and Hartlepool United, the Scot had started to show what a difference maker he could be for his new team, as he provided the perfect complement to others in the middle of the park to add the attacking impetus.

That knack of turning up in the right place at the right time saw him nab plenty of goals for his first three sides in England, with that unteachable anticipation helping him find the net on a regular basis with late runs into the penalty area.

Nine goals in his first season in the EFL saw United fall just short in the play-offs, before another seven in the next campaign helped his side finish in the second automatic spot, and with it came promotion to the Championship.

If he hadn’t left the division with the Whites, he would surely have got himself a move further up the pyramid that summer, with his performances proving to be a step above the level he was playing at, with League One opposition crumbling at his feet as he picked passes out for fun.

Not that the step-up in division stopped him from strutting his stuff, with six goals and eight assists proving how influential he was on the attacking output, with the effervescent Jonny Howson his trusty sidekick.

Robert Snodgrass Leeds, Hull, Norwich stats Leeds United Norwich City Hull City Appearances 166 67 45 Starts 141 64 38 Goals 35 12 10 Assists 47 8 8 Source: FBRef

The Scot was developing into one of the finest midfielders in the division, and the 2011/12 campaign proved as much; with 28 goal contributions, the most in the Leeds side, having found the back of the net 13 times himself.

Leeds United exit, Norwich City move

Despite the Scot’s magnificent performances, United were failing to hit the heights in the second tier, and the Elland Road fanbase knew it was only a matter of time before their star man was going to be off to pastures new.

Sometimes you watch a player and just know he is destined for bigger and better things, and that was what it was like with Snodgrass, with the Premier League too big a lure to turn down to stay with the side that first brought him to England.

Having already brought Howson [pictured right] to the club in the January before, Norwich City swooped back in for his trusty steed six months later, as the two reunited at Carrow Road ready to take on the top tier together.

The Canaries seemed to be in the process of making Leeds United 2.0 at the time, with Elland Road favourite Bradley Johnson already at the club following his move the year before, while Luciano Becchio swapped Yorkshire for Norfolk six months after Snodgrass.

Maybe it was the familiar surroundings that helped the Scot fit in, as he appeared in all but one game of the following Premier League season, with memorable strikes against Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton among the six times he netted in the league.

As is often the case with the East Anglian side, their stay at the top table didn’t last too long, with the following campaign ending in relegation, but not for the want of trying by Snodgrass and his comrades, with another eye-catching season under his belt against the great and good of the game.

Injury issues mar early Hull City experience before promotion party

At 26-years-old, Snodgrass was approaching his peak, and he was playing exactly like that, with Hull City eager to snap him up in their efforts to remain a Premier League club.

That reported £7 million move didn’t work out well at all to begin with though, with his Tigers domestic debut ended after 30 minutes due to a dislocated kneecap; and just like that, his season was over before it had begun.

To have that long out the game can hit a player hard, and the midfielder admits that he did have some ‘dark days’ during his 16 months on the sidelines, but once he got back into the first team he wasted no time in helping Hull bounce back from their relegation while he was out of action.

All of his experience would have been called upon in the play-off battle, as the Tigers edged out Derby County 3-2 on aggregate, before securing victory at Wembley over Sheffield Wednesday to get the Humberside club back into the big time.

That comeback to full fitness and desire to see the job through with the Tigers sums Snodgrass up and exemplifies just why every team he plays for has loved him so much.

He gave everything week in, week out, and sometimes to the detriment of his own body, but a player like that will be the talk of the terraces long after they’re gone; they’re the ones that make the longest impact.

With the heart of a lion and a left foot that could open a can of soup, Snodgrass was one of a kind, and we were all blessed to see him play.