Leeds United are thought to be one of several clubs eyeing a move for Celtic star Nicolas Kuhn in the summer.

According to TBR Football’s chief correspondent Graeme Bailey, Crystal Palace, Everton, and Brentford are also among the sides chasing the German’s signature after his hugely impressive start to the season. Newcastle United are also thought to have watched Kuhn previously.

The winger was one of several men to catch the eye during the Hoops’ recent run to the last 32 of the Champions League, a run which was only ended by a stoppage-time Alphonso Davies strike, which sent Bayern Munich through on aggregate on Tuesday night.

Kuhn opened the scoring in the Allianz Arena that night, helping to continue his impressive form from the start of the campaign.

Nicolas Kuhn has been outstanding for Celtic

Kuhn has only been in Glasgow for just over a year, but he has already become one of the Hoops’ key men.

With the German now fully settled in at Celtic Park, he is showing his ability on a regular basis and it's clear to see why he's attracting interest from the likes of Leeds. Three goals and three assists from 14 games last season have become an incredible 18 goals and 12 assists in all competitions this term.

Nicolas Kuhn Celtic stats, all comps (as per Fotmob) Season Games Goals Assists 2023/24 18 3 3 2024/25 37 18 12

Brendan Rodgers’ side have raced into a 13-point lead over bitter rivals Rangers at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Kuhn has been central to that, leading the entire division for goal contributions.

It is worth noting that the Scottish leagues are not the highest standard around. However, Celtic have proven themselves to be a team capable of competing with Europe’s best on several occasions in the Champions League this season.

A home victory over RB Leipzig and a draw away at Atalanta were two of the more memorable results from their European exploits this year. Kuhn also impressed as an individual in their continental campaign, netting three goals and providing one assist in the Hoops’ 10 games in the competition.

Celtic paid around £3 million to bring Kuhn to Scotland from Rapid Vienna last January and now, they look set to make a potentially huge profit on the 25-year-old.

Nicholas Kuhn could be a perfect addition for Leeds

With the way Kuhn has played this season, he is surely destined for a move to the Premier League sooner rather than later.

Given the position Leeds have put themselves in, he could be the ideal target for the Whites over the summer. Daniel Farke’s side are hot favourites to secure promotion to the top flight, having built up a four-point gap over third-placed Burnley, ahead of Monday’s huge clash with Sheffield United.

If Kuhn were to move to England, a move to the bottom half of the Premier League would surely be an ideal starting point. A switch to a club that typically reside somewhere in mid table would likely provide a significant amount of gametime, but also plenty of top-quality players capable of bringing out the best in him.

From Leeds’ perspective, with Manor Solomon heading back to Tottenham at the campaign’s close (as it stands), Kuhn could be the perfect replacement.

He would bring pace and direct running to the Whites’ wide areas and would likely provide the same level of creativity and goal threat to Solomon, who has impressed this term.

However, given the level of interest in him from several top-flight clubs, the German’s signature will likely not come cheaply.