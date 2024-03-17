It has been an outstanding few months for Leeds United in the Championship.

The Whites were relegated from the Premier League last season, but after a remarkable start to 2024, they are in a strong position to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

Manager Daniel Farke's full focus over the coming months will be on securing promotion, but it seems that the club have already turned their attention to the summer transfer window in the event of a promotion.

According to the Sunday Mirror (March 17, page 66), via Leeds United News, the West Yorkshire outfit are monitoring Newcastle United midfielder Sean Longstaff, and they could make a bid of up to £15 million if they are promoted.

Longstaff has become a mainstay in the Magpies' team recently, but he is set to enter the final 12 months of his contract at St. James' Park, and while preliminary talks have been held over a new deal, his future is uncertain.

He scored three goals and provided four assists in 41 appearances for Eddie Howe's side last season as they finished fourth in the Premier League and reached the Carabao Cup final, and he has remained a regular this campaign.

Sean Longstaff stats for Newcastle United this season (according to WhoScored) Appearances 36 Goals 6 Assists 2 Shots per game 0.8 Pass success rate 81.7% Tackles per game 1.5 Interceptions per game 0.6

Latest on Sean Longstaff's Newcastle United future

It has been an underwhelming campaign for Newcastle this season, with the club crashing out of the Champions League in the group stages, and currently languishing mid-table in the Premier League.

Longstaff is one player who has come in for criticism from Magpies supporters, but Howe revealed that the 26-year-old has been playing through the pain barrier this season, and insisted that he remains an integral part of his plans.

"Sean needs to train regularly to get his best rhythm. I think his training in the last few weeks has been disrupted by an ongoing foot problem he first received against Everton at the end of last season," Howe told Chronicle Live.

"Last week he had an injection but did train, but late in the week. That is always difficult for any player when their training week is disrupted.

"Sean has had some really good games for us this season and he is a really important player. He has game intelligence and his understanding of what we want from him is of the highest level.

"I back him, I back his ability and I know how good he is. He is integral to us when he's at his very best but I do think he needs to train regularly to get his best rhythm."

However, there was speculation over Longstaff's future in January, with The Sun claiming that the midfielder could have been sold if a suitable offer was received, in order to ease the club's Financial Fair Play concerns.

Leeds United should pursue Sean Longstaff deal

After a disappointing season, Newcastle's squad is in need of a refresh this summer, and given the FFP restrictions the club are facing, players will have to be sold to help balance the books.

As an academy player, any money received from Longstaff's sale will be straight profit for the Magpies, meaning he could be one of those the club cash in on.

Longstaff would only be a realistic target for Leeds if they were promoted to the Premier League, but the Whites are looking increasingly difficult to stop at this point, and it seems likely they will finish in the top two.

While his performance levels have dropped slightly this season, it would be a no-brainer for Leeds to bring in a player with top flight and Champions League experience in Longstaff, and at £15 million, it would be an excellent piece of business for the club.