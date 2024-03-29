Highlights Newcastle United plan to keep Sean Longstaff despite Leeds' interest, aiming to retain the talented midfielder this summer.

Longstaff's role in the Newcastle squad is crucial, especially with Tonali's ban, making him a valuable asset for the team.

Leeds United may need promotion to attract Longstaff, but must also consider other midfield options for the upcoming transfer window.

Newcastle United are keen to keep hold of Sean Longstaff this summer amid potential transfer interest from Leeds United.

According to Football Insider, the Magpies are planning to retain the player beyond this summer.

It was previously reported that Leeds were weighing up a possible move to sign the midfielder at the end of the season.

It is understood that Longstaff is part of the Whites’ plans for life back in the Premier League should they gain promotion, with the club already having to prepare for the possibility that they go up.

The 26-year-old has featured 25 times in the league for Eddie Howe’s side so far this season, and is set to play a regular role in the team in their final 10 fixtures (all stats from Fbref).

Sean Longstaff's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.19 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.17 Shots 1.14 Assists 0.09 Expected assists (xAG) 0.08 npxG + xAG 0.25 Shot-creating actions 1.61

Sean Longstaff transfer latest

Despite transfer interest from Leeds, the Premier League side are now planning to avoid a sale this summer.

Longstaff is a homegrown talent, and so a sale would go down in their books as pure profit which could be quite useful for the club’s compliance with the top flight’s financial rules.

However, the situation surrounding Sandro Tonali’s ban from football has strengthened the Englishman’s role within the first team squad.

The Italian has been out of the team since October, with Longstaff filling the void in his absence.

Howe has been impressed by his performances, and is now set to make him an important part of his first team plans for next season.

Longstaff has come through the ranks of the academy system at Newcastle, first emerging in the senior team during the 2018-19 season after loans with Kilmarnock and Blackpool.

However, his contract is set to expire in the summer of 2025, which has raised some doubt over his long-term future at St. James’ Park.

Leeds United's midfield pursuit

Leeds would likely need to earn promotion to the Premier League in order to convince the midfielder to make the switch to Elland Road.

Given the Yorkshire outfit’s links with Celtic’s Matt O’Riley, we can surmise that the club has identified midfield as an area that they would like to strengthen this summer.

But a place in the top flight is far from guaranteed at this stage, with the team only sitting one point clear of the chasing pack outside the automatic promotion places.

Any dropped points in this evening’s clash away to Watford could see Farke’s team drop out of their position inside the top two.

Early summer blow for Leeds

This will come as a blow to Leeds, as Longstaff had emerged as an early transfer target for the club, but it’s not the end of the world either.

This gives them time to identify other targets and move on quickly without it dragging into a long-running saga.

Leeds will have to be planning for the possibility they go up at this stage even though it is far from certain they will win promotion.

It is the smart thing to do, as it could give them a head start and help them better prepare for life back in the Premier League.