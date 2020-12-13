Leeds United, Newcastle United and Middlesbrough locked in transfer tussle for EFL defender

Milton Keynes Dons wing back Matthew Sorinola is attracting interest from Premier League and Championship clubs, according to TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has broken into the Dons first team this season and has been a regular down the left flank for Russell Martin’s side.

Sorinola was on the bench in the league a few times last season, but his only taste of action came in the EFL Trophy, before going out on loan to non league side Beaconsfield Town.

That move was cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and Sorinola must have impressed Martin in pre-season as he has secured the left wing back spot in the starting XI at stadium:MK.

TEAMtalk are reporting that six Premier League outfits – including Leeds and Newcastle – are watching Sorinola’s progress with interest, but three Championship outfits in Brentford, Bournemouth and Middlesbrough are also chasing him.

Sorinola is yet to score in the league for the Dons, but he has notched in the EFL Trophy, that effort coming in a 2-1 defeat to Southampton under 23s.

But his all-round performances are clearly catching admiring glances from further up the footballing pyramid, and if Martin continues to have his team play attractive football, then Sorinola will continue to attract interest.

The Verdict

Former Fulham academy graduate Sorinola could be a good pick up for a Championship side, especially for the three aforementioned clubs.

Brentford may be expecting Premier League interest in Rico Henry, who is arguably one of the best left backs in the second tier, and Sorinola would be a like-for-like replacement.

Bournemouth meanwhile lack depth in the wing back area, whilst Middlesbrough could do with another left back to compete with Marc Bola, considering Marvin Johnson has cemented a starting role on the left wing.

And the Dons may be forced to cash in in January as lower league clubs will continue to struggle financially because of the effects of the pandemic.