Leeds United? Newcastle? Stay at Blackburn? Ben Brereton Diaz’s potential paths as January looms

One player whose future looks set to be the subject of much speculation in the January transfer window, is Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

It has been a remarkable rise for the 22-year-old over the course of the second-half of this year, emerging as an international superstar with Chile in the unlikeliest of circumstances.

At club level meanwhile, the striker has already scored 20 goals in just 24 league games this season, with his latest strike in Blackburn’s 2-1 win over Barnsley on Wednesday moving his side to within one point of Championship leaders Bournemouth.

Not surprisingly therefore, plenty of clubs have been linked with moves for Brereton Diaz recently, as they look to boost their own firepower next month.

But just what would be the best move for the 22-year-old to make over the course of the next month?

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the career options that could be available for Brereton Diaz to make in January, based on those links that have emerged with the striker.

Leeds?

One of those to have been linked with Brereton Diaz in the lead-up to the turn of the year, is Leeds United.

The Whites are in need of an forward next month, with injuries to Patrick Bamford leaving them short on attacking threat so far this season, meaning their could be opportunities for the Chile international at Elland Road.

But with Marcelo Bielsa’s side currently embroiled in a relegation battle in the Premier League, there is a risk for Brereton Diaz, that a move to Yorkshire may only give him a few months to prove himself in the top-flight.

Newcastle?

One club in a similar position to Leeds who have also been linked with Brereton Diaz, are Newcastle United.

Following their recent takeover, the Magpies should have the funds available to afford the striker, and Callum Wilson’s recent injury means they do need some extra options, meaning their could be chances for Brereton Diaz at St James’ as well.

But with Newcastle currently even further down the Premier League table than Leeds, this too is a move that comes with the risk of just a brief stint in the top-flight to begin with.

Brighton?

One other Premier League option could come in the form of Brighton, who are also said to be interested, and who do look to be firmly clear of the relegation battle this season.

You feel the fluid style of play employed by Graham Potter at the AMEX could also suit Brereton Diaz, who could have the chance to learn plenty about the club prior to a potential move, with both Reda Khadra and Jan Paul van Hecke currently on loan at Blackburn from Brighton.

However, with the likes of Neal Maupay, Danny Welbeck and Leandro Trossard on the books, forcing his way into the starting lineup may not be as easy for Brereton Diaz on the south coast, as it would be elsewhere.

Stay at Blackburn?

There is of course, still the possibility of Brereton Diaz staying where he is at Blackburn beyond the January transfer window.

With Rovers possessing the option to extend the 22-year-old’s contract until the end of next season, they can be confident of still having the chance to receive a fee for him if necessary, even in the summer market.

By staying at Ewood Park, Brereton Diaz would remain part of a playing squad with which he clearly has a strong bond, and where he knows he is the undisputed number one in a side pushing for a remarkable promotion back to the Premier League, a situation that would surely have some appeal for the Chile international.