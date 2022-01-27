Leeds United, Newcastle, Aston Villa and Everton in transfer tussle for classy Championship defender

Newcastle United and Leeds United are two of a quintet of Premier League sides interested in Darragh Lenihan.

According to Teamtalk, Blackburn Rovers face a fight to keep the Irish international at the club this January.

Everton, Wolves and Aston Villa are all also reportedly interested in bringing the 27-year old defender to the top flight this month.

Transfer deadline day looms, with only four days left for clubs to get their incomings and outgoings sorted for the remainder of the season.

Lenihan has been an important part of Blackburn’s defensive backline this season, appearing in 26 of the side’s Championship games so far in the campaign.

The Irishman joined the club in 2014 and has played in the third division with the side, but is now attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the country.

Quiz: Have any of these 28 ex-Blackburn Rovers players ever played for Burnley?

1 of 28 David Dunn Yes No

His performances have helped Blackburn to second in the Championship, with Tony Mowbray’s side five points from league leaders Fulham.

Blackburn are three points clear of third place Bournemouth, but have played a game more than their promotion rivals.

Up next for Rovers is a trip to Luton Town on January 29.

The Verdict

Lenihan has performed well for Blackburn this season and a move to the Premier League would be very tempting.

A move this late in the window does give Rovers very little notice to find a readymade replacement in the side, which could make a deal difficult.

It could take an offer Blackburn simply can’t refuse to accept losing Lenihan mid-season.

However, given their own promotion contention, it is hard to see that kind of figure being matched by these club unless they get increasingly desperate to make the move happen now.