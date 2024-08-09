Highlights Max Wöber likely to leave Leeds United before transfer deadline despite initial reintegration.

Reports suggest Whites are willing to cash in on Austrian defender due to lack of playing time.

Wöber's exit would push Leeds to find full-back and centre-back cover in remaining transfer window.

Max Wöber has been reintegrated into Daniel Farke's plans at Leeds United, but Football Insider are reporting that he is expected to leave the club before the transfer deadline.

Pete O'Rourke has detailed that there is a "strong possibility" that the 26-year-old Austrian could leave Elland Road in the coming weeks, despite Farke's comments during his pre-match press conference yesterday.

The defender played at the European Championships this summer but headed out with the Leeds squad to Germany for pre-season and featured in games against Hannover 96 and Schalke 04, as well as the final game against Valencia. He was utilised as both a left-back and centre-back.

Wöber was one of several first-teamers to secure loan exits from Elland Road during the summer window, with these departures a blow for the Whites considering they were unable to generate much, if any, revenue. He activated the loan clause in his contract and moved to Borussia Mönchengladbach in the Bundesliga after just six months at Leeds.

The Austrian defender had only joined the Whites in January 2023 for a fee of around £10 million from RB Salzburg, and whilst he couldn’t help keep the West Yorkshire outfit in the Premier League, he was one of few to emerge with any credit after generally impressing during his 19 appearances in all competitions, at either left-back or centre-back.

To put some of the uncertainty to rest, Farke moved to confirm Wöber would be welcomed back into the fold with Leeds for the upcoming Championship campaign, with Adam Pope of the BBC claiming that the defender will be following Brenden Aaronson into being incorporated back into the first-team plans.

Max Wöber's career stats - per Transfermarkt Team Appearances Goals Assists Rapid Vienna 24 2 0 Ajax 39 1 2 Sevilla 8 0 0 Red Bull Salzburg 125 9 9 Leeds United 19 0 0 Borussia Mönchengladbach 27 2 3 Austria 28 0 2

The latest on Max Wober's Leeds future

Despite those comments from Farke during pre-season, reports from Football Insider from earlier in the summer stated the Whites are willing to cash-in on the Austrian following his loan spell with Mönchengladbach. They have since doubled-down on the idea that Wöber will leave the club and that he has done a U-turn on his initial decision.

According to their report, Leeds will listen to offers for Wöber in this window as he no longer features in Farke’s plans for the new season. A move is "seen as best for all parties", and the Whites will allow him to leave if they receive an appropriate offer.

The news comes just a day after Farke offered positive news regarding the returning loanee. Speaking to the media ahead of Leeds' clash against Portsmouth, he said: "We had a good chat on the phone when he was playing for Austria, I allowed him to have two and a half weeks to clear his head.

"The chat we had was I want to be there and prove my worth. Once a player comes in and perhaps the last experience with relegation and his reputation was not on the top level - you could compare a bit with Georgi [Rutter] and Illan [Meslier] they were perhaps a bit in doubt, a new manager, how will it work out and right now everyone is more or less fully convinced [about them].

"In the first days [Max] was a bit careful not to be too loud within the group, but you got the feeling especially the training camp it was beneficial. [It was the plan to] sit together and speak how was your experience after three weeks of training but he came straight away and knocked on my office and said boss sorry am I allowed to come in, listen I don't want to wait until the three weeks I want to say I'm totally convinced, I want to be here."

Related Leeds United: Don Goodman questions Crysencio Summerville £25m deal amid Jon Rowe links Don Goodman is not convinced Crysencio Summerville is worth £25m but is excited at the prospect of Leeds United replacing him with Jon Rowe.

Max Wober could leave Leeds in the coming weeks

Despite some positive noises earlier in the summer, many Leeds fans felt as though there remains every chance that he leaves the club should they receive a viable transfer offer this summer. None have been forthcoming so far, but his stock remains intact after a decent season in the Bundesliga.

Wöber is also behind Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon in the centre-back pecking order, and Junior Firpo in the same regard at left-back. However, his wages and quality alone make him a top-flight player in all but name, but he simply cannot displace the starting players in the positions he is able to play in at the present moment.