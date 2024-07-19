Highlights Everton considering upgrading Jack Harrison's loan to a permanent deal to free up a loan spot.

Any deal will depend on Leeds United being willing to cash in on him.

Leeds face a tricky decision if a permanent offer is received.

Everton are exploring the possibility of upgrading Jack Harrison's loan stay into a permanent move to free up a loan spot.

This is according to Give Me Sport.

The Toffees have signed Harrison on two season-long loan deals, with the player first joining the club following Leeds United's relegation back to the Championship last year.

This was an agreement that suited the Merseyside outfit, who couldn't afford to spend too much money.

Harrison wasn't that effective in front of goal during the 2023/24 campaign for Sean Dyche's side, but the latter decided to make a fresh move for the Englishman this summer.

Jack Harrison's 2023/24 campaign at Everton (All competitions) Appearances 35 Goals 4 Assists 3

They may have had to pay his wages in full for him to make a second loan switch to Goodison Park, but they didn't have to pay a loan fee, making this a fairly cheap agreement for them.

However, it's unclear where the winger's long-term future lies and it also remains to be seen whether Harrison would want to make yet another loan move to the Toffees if the opportunity came along next season.

At 27, the player may be keen to settle down in one location for the long term, and a solution may be just around the corner.

Everton considering permanent move for Jack Harrison

The 27-year-old is another player who could be sold on for a decent amount this summer, with Leeds having already cashed in on the likes of Archie Gray and Glen Kamara.

Some of those who secured loan exits last summer have already made permanent moves away from Elland Road, with Robin Koch making the switch to Frankfurt and Luis Sinisterra moving to AFC Bournemouth permanently.

Harrison has made another loan move away, but the Toffees are now weighing up the possibility of making a permanent move for him, with the club potentially keen to sign Kalvin Phillips and Armando Broja on loan.

Freeing up a loan spot could be ideal for the Merseyside outfit because of this - but there isn't a fixed buy option in this temporary deal with the Whites.

If they are to secure a permanent agreement, Leeds will need to be prepared to accept an offer and at this stage, it remains to be seen whether Daniel Farke's side are willing to cash in on the player.

Leeds United could face a tricky decision on Jack Harrison this summer

Harrison is a player who could generate Leeds plenty of revenue if he's sold this summer.

With the winger clearly not keen to play in the second tier for the Whites, some Leeds fans may be keen to see the back of him and could accept the potential permanent departure of the winger.

The West Yorkshire side also have other wing options who are real assets for them, including Crysencio Summerville, Dan James and Willy Gnonto.

However, Harrison could be a great player to have during the 2025/26 season if Leeds are promoted at the end of the upcoming campaign.

And with the player's deal not expiring until the summer of 2028, Leeds shouldn't be looking to accept a low fee for him.