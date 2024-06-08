Highlights Crysencio Summerville's impressive performance has Birmingham Leverkusen eyeing him for a £17m bid.

Interest from Premier League clubs could push Summerville's fee closer to the £30m-mark.

Leeds United may need to sell some assets, including stars like Summerville, to comply with financial rules.

The future of Crysencio Summerville looks set to monopolise Leeds United's transfer window and could yet define the Whites' hopes of promotion next season.

The 22-year-old is a man in demand after a stellar campaign, in which he scored 19 goals and set up a further seven in 43 league appearances as Leeds finished third in the Championship, before losing the play-off final to Southampton.

Summerville scooped up the Championship Player of the Year award last month, and it would be a major surprise to see him playing in the division next season, with a number of clubs looking to capitalise on Leeds' failure to return to the Premier League by tempting the winger away from Elland Road.

Bayer Leverkusen eye £17m bid for Crysencio Summerville

On Wednesday, German outlet Sportbild reported Bayer Leverkusen were exploring the possibility of signing the Dutchman for a cut-price fee of approximately €20m (£17m), as Xabi Alonso looks to strengthen his team after leading them to a historic domestic double last term.

In Alonso's first full season in charge, Leverkusen won their maiden Bundesliga title without losing a game and lifted the German Cup, with their only defeat of the campaign coming against Atalanta in the Europa League final.

Leverkusen's interest comes after The Mirror reported Liverpool and Crystal Palace were also monitoring the Dutchman, while The Athletic noted Newcastle are also keeping tabs on the player.

Meanwhile, in his GiveMeSport's column, Ben Jacobs suggested Chelsea were now the front-runners for Summerville, with newly-appointed Blues boss Enzo Maresca eager to bolster his attacking options.

Leverkusen's £17m bid would represent a significant profit on a player Leeds signed from Feyenoord for just £1.4m back in 2020, but interest from Premier League clubs means the Whites could realistically demand a fee closer to the £30m-mark.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023-24 Championship stats, per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 mins Goals 0.21 Assists 0.23 Shots 3.16 Non-penalty goals 0.39 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.32 Expected assists (xAG) 0.30 npxG + xAG 0.62 Shot-creating actions 6.10

Chelsea lead race for Crysencio Summerville

As Jacobs noted, even at that price, Summerville would cost 'around half of Michael Olise', who is understood to be another of Chelsea's main targets in the upcoming transfer window.

Leeds have cashed in on some of their players before, selling Tyler Adams to Bournemouth for £23m last summer, when the Cherries also splashed £25m on Bristol City midfielder Alex Scott.

Meanwhile, Viktor Gyökeres left Coventry for Sporting in a £17.5m deal and Crystal Palace spent £18m to sign Adam Wharton from Blackburn in January.

While the pair have both justified their fees - Gyökeres scored 43 goals in 50 games in all competitions in his debut season in Portugal, while Wharton has earned a call-up to the England Euro 2024 squad - Summerville's stock is arguably higher at the moment.

After a slow start to life at Elland Road under Marcelo Bielsa, the Dutchman has flourished under Daniel Farke and Leeds' need to comply with the Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) means they will in all likelihood have to sacrifice one of their prized assets.

Leeds must sell some of their prized assets this summer

Speaking to Football Insider, financial fair play expert Kieran Maguire, suggested Leeds will have to sell some of their big names this summer, but insisted concerns over the club's financial situation were overblown.

"I am surprised at the amount of PSR attention given towards Leeds," he said.

"The losses they have suffered in the previous two seasons weren’t great – around £30million each. Leeds in 2024-25 will also see their allowable PSR losses drop down to £61million after spending two seasons in the Championship.

"But they have had some significant player sales, and so I feel there is an element of scaremongering here or people not looking at the granular detail of Leeds’ accounts.

"It is likely that they will have to sell before the June 30 cut-off date, but they have plenty of sellable assets at the club."

While Leeds' finances may in better health than feared, if Summerville is to leave Elland Road this summer, the Whites must ensure they get as big a fee as possible in return.