A new era is well underway at Leeds United, with Daniel Farke at the helm for the club's first Championship campaign in over three years, where he is aiming to return to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Leeds will be hoping their spell outside of the Premier League is much more short-lived than the last, when they spent 16 years away from English football's elite league. Historically, the Whites have been a top-flight club for most of their history, and have played 15 seasons in the Premier League since its inception in 1992. During the first year of what was then Premiership football, Leeds were the reigning champions of the old Division One.

Not only that, but in seven of the next 12 seasons, the Whites would finish in the top five of English football's premier division, with their lowest position prior to 2004 being 17th in a 22-team division in the 1992/93 campaign.

However, over the years, there have been many sides who have gotten the better of Leeds, and some particular players have been a thorn in the side of the Whites, too. One of which was the Premier League's all-time top goalscorer in Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer.

Alan Shearer's record against Leeds

The likes of Dwight Yorke and Thierry Henry were two of Leeds' other formidable foes during the Premier League era. However, in top spot, by some distance, is the league's all-time top goalscorer. Shearer scored more prolifically against Leeds than any other club in his career, with 21 goals in 24 games making him their most feared foe.

Shearer has scored 260 Premier League goals in his career, and 283 goals in 559 top-flight games in England in total, but long-since retired in 2006 and has since become a popular pundit on BBC's Match of the Day. That hasn't stopped him from discussing how frequently he enjoyed playing against Leeds, though.

He's previously stated on a number of occasions: "I had a great record against Leeds, scoring goals.

"I loved playing against Leeds, home and away, whether it was for Blackburn [Rovers], whether it was for Southampton, whether it was for Newcastle.

"It was just one of those teams that I seemed to score against."

Ahead of a game between Leeds and Manchester City last season, Shearer continued with his narrative on Leeds, joking at how disappointed he was to see them relegated in 2004.

Speaking to Amazon Prime Video via Leeds Live, he said: "I was as devastated as the Leeds fans when they got relegated - it cost me four goals a season! I loved this place, for some reason, I don’t know why, it just happened here so it was one of my happy hunting grounds."

Shearer's Premier League stats

Shearer's Premier League record is out of this world, scoring at a rate of 0.59 goals per game on average, in spite of never playing for one of English football's 'big-six' or the original four of Manchester United, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool.

No player has scored more Premier League goals against Everton, Manchester City, Nottingham Forest or Tottenham Hotspur, for example. However, the record against Leeds is perhaps most impressive given that they didn't play every season he was in, and they were often one of the stronger sides in the division as well.

Alan Shearer's Premier League career stats - as per Transfermarkt Club Titles Appearances Goals Assists Blackburn Rovers 1 138 112 28 Newcastle United 0 303 148 40

In the modern era, it is Liverpool's Mohamed Salah who has taken over from Shearer's mantle as a particularly formidable foe for Leeds. The Egyptian winger has scored nine goals in just six games when facing the West Yorkshire outfit.

Shearer's knack for goals and sniffing out chances as a poacher in the box was virtually second-to-none, though. He had the awareness and back-to-goal play to be a perfect modern day striker, whilst also scoring plenty of goals from outside the box where he would thunder the ball in off his right-boot.

His repertoire of goals and the sheer number mean that he is rightly regarded as one of the all-time great English and Premier League centre-forwards.