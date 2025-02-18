This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Leeds United took a huge step towards automatic promotion back to the Premier League on Monday evening with a last-gasp win over Sunderland at Elland Road.

Pascal Strujik headed home in the 95th minute to secure all three points for the Whites in a 2-1 win after he had equalised with 12 minutes of normal time to play following Wilson Isidor's opener for the visitors in the first half.

Daniel Farke's side are now back at the top of the Championship table, with two points separating themselves and Sheffield United, while third-place Burnley are now seven points behind the league leaders.

Sunderland themselves have fallen further behind Leeds after one of the defining moments of the season so far, which also saw Farke booked for his celebration following the winner.

Championship top four standings* P. Team GP GD Pts 1. Leeds United 33 +48 72 2. Sheffield United 33 +24 70 3. Burnley 33 +30 65 4. Sunderland 33 +20 62 *Stats correct as of 18/02/2024

Verdict made on decision to book Farke

The Whites' manager found it incredibly difficult to contain his emotions as Strujik sent Elland Road delirious, but he will now miss his side's clash with Sheffield United next Monday after accumulating three yellow cards.

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neil Warnock slammed referee Stuart Atwell for the decision he made in the final seconds of the game: "When you look at the referee at the end of the game, Farke celebrated, what harm is he doing there?

"What’s he doing reffing the game Atwell? Why don’t they have a Championship referee?

"To book Farke is a disgrace."

Football League World asked their Leeds Fan Pundit, Ger Lynch, if he agrees with the former Blades and Cardiff City manager's comments.

He told FLW: "I think in those moments common sense needs to be taken into consideration. We were 1-0 behind and then we scored a 95th minute winner. There's a lot of emotion.

"You're going for a league title. You're trying to get promoted. There's a lot of pressure in the season leading up to this and there’s going to be a release of pressure.

"It just feels like it's the fun police again getting involved in football. Football is supposed to be a game of emotion. It's supposed to be a game of moments, these big, big moments and these exciting moments and then you have a fourth official, and I think the fourth official has potentially been responsible for all the bookings that Farke’s received, which will now lead to a suspension."

Ger continued: "It's a crazy decision. He was five yards on to the pitch, he gets booked and now he’s suspended for celebrating what could be one of the most important goals of the season.

"So, I think it's silly. As I said, it's the fun police out in force to try and take any kind of enjoyment and love out of the game."

Leeds can take the emotion from Sunderland into the Sheffield United clash

Leeds were not at their best on Monday against the Black Cats, but they were still able to find a way to win, creating spectacular scenes across the stadium.

However, they go into another crunch clash against Sheffield United without Farke in the dugout and they must use the emotion taken from their win over into their game against the Blades.

While there is still plenty of time left in the season for a lot to change, a win would put Leeds in firm control of not only the promotion battle but also the race for the title and this would be the perfect way to get over the heartbreak of losing in the play-off final in May.

Farke will still be in charge of setting up the team ahead of the match and he will be able to have an influence before kick-off, but supporters and players would much rather see him on the touchline.