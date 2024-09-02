Former Leeds United manager Neil Redfearn has urged Joel Piroe to maintain his form after he came off the bench to score in the Whites' 2-0 victory over Yorkshire rivals Hull City on Saturday afternoon.

Piroe was introduced to the fixture with little over 15 minutes to spare, with Leeds already in the ascendancy after Mateo Joseph had put them a goal to the good on the hour mark.

The Dutch forward latched on to an excellent delivery across Hull's defensive line from Junior Firpo to fire past Ivor Pandur and double Leeds' advantage in the final ten minutes, which came as his first goal of the 2024/25 campaign.

Piroe has started just once in the Championship for Daniel Farke's side so far this season, where he was hooked after just 64 minutes in Leeds' stalemate draw against West Bromwich Albion last month. Following an impressive pre-season, 20-year-old striker Joseph has been entrusted with leading the line at Elland Road in the early stages, starting all four of Leeds' second-tier encounters to date.

However, Farke will now have time to assess his options across the two-week international break, with Leeds not in action until Burnley's hotly-anticipated trip to West Yorkshire on August 14.

Ex-Leeds United boss Neil Readfearn offers Joel Piroe assessment

Redfearn, who spent three separate spells as caretaker boss before being appointed on a permanent basis for the 2014/15 campaign, has told Piroe what he must do to avoid falling down Farke's pecking order after helping Saturday afternoon's triumph.

"I think he has realised he needs to play well and turn up as he is not going to get in automatically," Redfearn told BBC Radio Leeds.

"When he first arrived at the club, he was an automatic selection, played a lot and scored a lot of goals but he has realised that he can’t rest on that.

"He has got to pick up the baton and run again and I thought, he looked really sharp.

"His goal was excellent; it was a finisher’s goal and I am looking through the numbers and I am thinking where are the finishers here as it is the finishers who are going to give Leeds the chance to get promoted.

"He is genuinely a finisher, Piroe, but he just needs to play at that level all the time.

"He can’t go missing in games, he has got to play at that level and be as dominant as he was today [Saturday] when he came on."

2024/25 Championship season is a crucial one for Joel Piroe at Leeds United

There is a school of thought that Piroe somewhat flattered to deceive in the previous campaign following his promising switch from Championship rivals Swansea City, where he had been among the most prolific goalscorers in the division.

The PSV Eindhoven academy graduate scored 41 times across two Championship seasons in South Wales but failed to exert quite the same impact at Leeds last year, finding the back of the net on 14 occasions. Though Piroe's first season with the club did not exactly represent an abject goalscoring return, it was equally not quite indicative of the quality infront of goal he can offer at this level.

Joel Piroe's 23/24 Championship stats for Leeds United, as per FotMob Appearances 45 Starts 31 Goals 13 Goals per 90 minutes 0.42 xG 12.7 Assists 3 Chances created 37

He only scored four times in the regular season following the turn of the year and was reportedly offered to Sheffield United as part of Leeds' failed bid to sign Gustavo Hamer, who has now stayed put with the club.

With stern competition from rising star Joseph, Piroe must raise his game and ensure Saturday afternoon's strike does not go down as a simple flash in the pan.