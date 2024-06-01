Highlights Signing Connor Roberts could strengthen Leeds United's squad while also weakening one of their main promotion rivals next season.

As Leeds may lose key players this summer, signing Roberts would provide experience, reliability, and Championship quality at the right-back position.

Roberts' brief loan spell at Leeds saw him score once and record one assist, showing his potential impact if signed permanently to strengthen the squad.

Leeds United are preparing for a second consecutive season in the Championship after losing last Sunday's play-off final against Southampton.

After failing to make an immediate return to the top-flight, Leeds supporters are resigned to the fact that they will lose a number of key players this summer, and their squad next season will likely be weaker when the 2024/25 season starts.

Loanees such as Joe Rodon, Jaidon Anthony and Connor Roberts are all set to return to their parent clubs for pre-season training commencing in the next few months, but Leeds should be looking to weaken one of their direct promotion rivals with a move for one of the trio.

With Burnley being relegated to the Championship, Roberts will likely play an important role for the Clarets, but Leeds could look to bring him back to Elland Road this summer.

Leeds United signing Connor Roberts could benefit them and weaken a rival

Connor Roberts, who joined Leeds United on loan in January, is vastly experienced at Championship level, and helped Burnley win the title in 2023, actually scoring the winning goal against Middlesbrough which sealed promotion.

With this in mind, you'd have thought that the Clarets would be keen to use him next season, but Leeds United should be doing all they can to sign him permanently next season.

By no means did the Welshman set the world alight during his time at Leeds, but he's a reliable Championship right-back, and not only would signing him strengthen their squad, but it would also weaken Burnley's squad, which would give the Whites a boost against a side who are likely to be one of their main promotion rivals next season.

Roberts played 15 times for Leeds in all competitions, mainly appearing from the bench, but scored once and registered one assist, and he appears to be popular amongst players and supporters alike at Elland Road.

Leeds have had to use midfielder Archie Gray at right-back this season, and with uncertainty over his future at Elland Road, Daniel Farke's side will need to strengthen in this position even if Gray stays, as it would give him the chance to play in the centre of the park.

However, in the aftermath of Sunday's play-off defeat, Roberts took to Instagram to thank the Leeds fans for his time at the club, and the post certainly seemed like a farewell.

This isn't too surprising when you consider it was just a short-term loan, but it may mean that Leeds aren't interested in making his deal permanent, or that Burnley are keen to keep him next season.

Leeds United need to sign a right-back this summer

Archie Gray has been more than capable at right-back for Leeds United this season, but he's a central midfielder by trade, and signing a new right-back would allow him to play in his natural position.

Leeds have fellow right-back Jamie Shackleton on their books, but he's out of contract this summer and, despite being a decent player, he may not be quite good enough to start on a weekly basis for a club of Leeds' stature.

However, Connor Roberts certainly would be, and the 28-year-old has Championship experience, Premier League experience and has played on the international stage at European Championships and World Cups.

Connor Roberts' senior career - Transfermarkt Club Season(s) P G A Swansea City 2015-21 152 11 15 Yeovil Town (Loan) 2015-16 54 0 3 Bristol Rovers (Loan) 2016 5 0 0 Middlesbrough (Loan) 2017-18 4 0 0 Burnley 2021- 88 6 8 Leeds United (Loan) 2024 15 1 1

With a contract at Burnley until 2025, perhaps the Clarets could be tempted to sell him this summer to ensure they don't lose him for free.

Leeds probably didn't see Roberts at his best during his loan at Elland Road, but he's a dependable right-back, particularly at Championship level.

The Welshman appeared to enjoy his time at Leeds, and Daniel Farke could do a lot worse than try to sign him permanently this summer, particularly if it weakens a rival in Burnley.