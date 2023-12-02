Highlights Leeds United will need Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra to perform well on loan at Everton and Bournemouth, respectively, in order to generate funds for the club.

Harrison has established himself as a key player for Everton, scoring goals and providing assists, which could tempt Everton to make his loan permanent.

Sinisterra has had limited minutes at Bournemouth but has already scored a goal, and a strong second half of the season could increase his value for Leeds to benefit from financially.

Leeds United continue their Championship journey as they seek promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

After relegation last season from the top-flight under the combination of Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia and Sam Allardyce, former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke is tasked with delivering Premier League football back to the Elland Road faithful.

The Whites on their return to the second-tier had to deal with 16 departures from West Yorkshire, with the club undergoing a rebuild as they look to rejoin some of England’s elite sides.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Two players who waved goodbye to Leeds this summer were Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra, who joined Premier League duo Everton and Bournemouth respectively.

As we approach the halfway point of the campaign, Leeds will wish to see a rise in performances from that pair, so they can generate as much cash as possible in future transfer windows, which would allow the club to bolster their own squad regardless of which division they find themselves in next season.

How have Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra performed so far this season?

After playing over 200 times for Leeds, Harrison moved to the blue side of Merseyside to link up with Sean Dyche but missed his opening five league outings with a hip problem.

The 27-year-old netted his first goal for the Toffees back in October in a 3-0 victory over Bournemouth as well as registering assists in wins over West Ham and Crystal Palace.

The winger has played seven times so far this term and looks to have established himself as a first-team mainstay.

In contrast, Sinisterra is yet to make his first league start since moving to the South Coast, with limited minutes received from the substitutes bench.

The former Feyenoord winger notched five goals from 19 Premier League games in his only season for the Whites, but several injuries plagued his campaign as Leeds struggled to replace his quality.

The Colombian international has recorded his first goal for his new club despite limited action on the pitch, grabbing a consolation strike in a 6-1 defeat at Manchester City at the beginning of November.

What will Leeds United hope for from Jack Harrison and Luis Sinisterra’s loan spells?

Everton seemed to be cruising away from the threat of relegation to the second-tier after a 3-2 win away at Crystal Palace left them eight points clear of the drop zone after going three matches unbeaten.

However, the Toffees were hit by a 10-point deduction by the Premier League for breaching profit and sustainability rules, which leaves the club five points from safety after a 3-0 defeat to Manchester United last weekend.

The type of pressure to survive the drop in such adversity could really suit Harrison, who has proven to be a key man under Dyche so far this term going forward. A continuation of consistent attacking contributions could help Everton climb out of the mess they currently find themselves in and tempt the club to sign the winger on a permanent deal for a substantial figure.

For Sinisterra, the winter congestion may provide the 24-year-old with more opportunities to impress under Andoni Iraola as they continue to claw themselves away from a relegation dog fight.

If the Colombian can show the Cherries boss what an effective force he can be in the final third, then his valuation could soar by the end of the campaign for Leeds to benefit from.

With Harrison and Sinisterra likely to exit Leeds permanently given the bridges that were burned, the club will be hoping these scenarios can come to fruition, so the club can be in an even healthier place financially at the beginning of next season.