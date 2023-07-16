Leeds United were always going to struggle to keep the squad together following their relegation from the Premier League and it remains to be seen how the rest of this summer transfer window plays out, both from an incomings and outgoings perspective.

Daniel Farke has arrived at Elland Road and will be hard at work trying to assemble a squad that can immediately return to the Premier League, with expectation levels set to be high.

The new Leeds boss will be assessing what he has as current options during the early stages of pre-season, whilst he will be keeping a watchful eye on lots of different markets as he considers how to strengthen.

What is the latest on Everton's pursuit of Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto?

A report from Football Insider in early July suggested that Everton and Aston Villa were keen on the 19-year-old, who only arrived at Elland Road last summer from FC Zurich.

As detailed in a more recent report from Football Insider, Everton want to sign two attackers during this summer transfer window, with Sean Dyche looking to build a team that can avoid being dragged into a relegation battle like last season.

This latest update also suggests that the Whites value the teenager at around the £20 million and it remains to be seen if this will emerge as a stumbling block for the Toffees.

Willy Gnonto is spearheading the list of departures at Leeds United

Unlike a couple of other deals they have already sanctioned this summer, Leeds will not allow Gnonto to depart on loan this summer and will subsequently only consider permanent offers for the exciting attacker.

Who could replace Gnonto at Leeds?

Of course, Leeds' valuation might throw off the two Premier League clubs that are in pursuit. However, if a move away does come to fruition, then QPR creative talent Ilias Chair is one player that the Whites should consider.

The technically-gifted left-winger, who is more than competent, coming in from the right and as an advanced midfielder, has long been considered as one of the Championship's most exciting players and it will be interesting to see if a move comes about this summer.

If Leeds were to register an interest in the Morocco international, they would not be alone in their pursuit with reports in early June suggesting that the QPR star would be considered at Leicester City if James Maddison was to depart, and now Tottenham Hotspur have signed the 26-year-old, it remains to be seen if the Foxes are still considering Chair.

A player with fantastic 1v1 attacking abilities, very good end-product and a real confidence about him, Chair would be a fantastic addition at Elland Road if Gnonto was to depart.

He is a player that thrives in and around other bright attacking sparks and would certainly benefit by playing for a team who are expected to dominate the ball.

The potential issue here could be the price that the Rs demand, given that Chair is an integral figure for the West London club and he has a contract that does not expire for another two years, which will allow QPR to be in full control.