Michy Batshuayi has been linked with a move to Leeds United, but the Belgian may not be the right option for the West Yorkshire outfit.

Turkish outlet Aksam have reported that the Fenerbahçe striker is on Leeds' radar ahead of a potential promotion to the Premier League, and the 30-year-old could certainly be an asset to Daniel Farke's side.

However, both his age and wage demands mean that there could be better options out there for Leeds as they prepare to head to the top flight of English football once more.

If the move was to go through, Batshuayi would provide competition for Patrick Bamford, Joel Piroe and Mateo Joseph at the top end ofthe pitch.

Bamford is the same age as Batshuayi, and if he hadn't turned his form around since the New Year, then the Belgian would no doubt be an ideal replacement considering they're the same age and both have vast Premier League experience.

With Bamford now back in goalscoring form, it may now make more sense to move for a younger striker for the future and to give Bamford another chance in the top flight.

Leeds' forwards can learn from Bamford

If Leeds get promoted, Bamford will feel like he has a point to prove.

Having scored eight goals in 13 games since the New Year and recently ousting Piroe from Daniel Farke's starting line-up, Bamford is somebody the likes of Piroe and Joseph can learn from.

In the 2020-21 Premier League season, only Harry Kane, Mo Salah, and Bruno Fernandes scored more goals than Bamford (17) did that year,

And in the kind of form he's in right now, Bamford will back himself to rediscover this form next season if Leeds are back where they want to be.

With the likes of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Dan James supplying him, Bamford will be confident that he can cause problems for all the top flight defences.

If Batshuayi was to come in, then one of he or Bamford would be left with a lack of game time, which would leave someone unhappy.

Daniel Farke should be looking to youth

When Marcelo Bielsa managed Leeds, he was a cult hero in a city known for its vibrancy, and under the Argentine, Leeds' aggressive style of play very much mirrored their manager and community.

Farke wants to play the same way - aggressively and on the front foot, and with Batshuayi, this wouldn't be so easy to do.

He's not known so much for his work rate, but for his physicality and ability to make an impact off the bench.

When he came on and scored the winning goal for Chelsea in 1-0 win against West Brom at the Hawthorns in May 2017, it signalled that Chelsea had won the league, and throughout that season, he played second fiddle to Diego Costa.

Michy Batshuayi stats 2023/24 (via FootyStats) Minutes played Games Goals Assists xG per 90 mins 1465 35 20 3 1.61 Stats Correct As Of March 14, 2024

During his time playing for Crystal Palace, Christian Benteke was in front of him in the pecking order, and both Chelsea under Antonio Conte and Palace under Hodgson weren't high-pressing teams like Leeds are.

At international level, he has never been a regular, as Romelu Lukaku has always been first choice.

Coming from Turkey and back to England, Batshuayi would need time to get adjusted to the fast pace of the game.

Rather than going after Batshuayi, Farke should look to a younger striker who can provide competition for places and be suited to his high-pressing style, and there will be plenty across Europe to choose from.

Daniel Farke needs to stick to his principles for Leeds United

Leeds' squad has an average age of 24 – the third-youngest squad in the Championship.

Strikers Piroe and Joseph - aged 24 and 20 respectively - are very much a big part of it.

Adding another 30-year-old striker into the mix could be beneficial to bring more experience, but instead Farke should continue to look at building for the future.

Signing Batshuayi would be a move away from what the German is trying to build at Leeds.

Under Farke, the squad is developing along the same lines.

If Leeds were to come back up, they will want to continue to evolve as a squad to retain top flight status.

In this sense, the best move for Farke and Leeds would be going for a young, hungry striker to add to their current options.