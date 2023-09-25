Highlights Juventus' dominance in Italian football has waned in recent years, with a four-year league title drought.

Paolo Di Canio criticized Weston McKennie, suggesting he contributed to Leeds' relegation and questioning his ability to be a regular starter for a title-chasing team.

McKennie's struggles at Leeds make it difficult to argue against Di Canio's assessment, and Leeds fans may be relieved that he is no longer their problem.

The dominance in Italian football has changed in the last few years.

Of course, Juventus had ruled Serie A with an iron first during the 2010s, scooping nine successful titles and reaching two Champions League finals within that time, too.

From Paul Pogba, Paulo Dybala, and Andrea Pirlo to all-timer Cristiano Ronaldo, some of world football's finest talents plied their trade in Turin and helped the Old Lady to assert their unadulterated domestic dominance for years on end.

The landscape has changed since then, mind.

Indeed, Juventus are now in a four-year league title drought, having not seized such silverware since seeing off Inter Milan by just a sole point in the 2019/20 campaign.

Last season, their failing fortunes were only spotlighted further when they finished seventh in the division and a colossal 28 points behind table-toppers Napoli, with points deductions taking a toll and illuminating the plight that they now find themselves in.

And just whether it'll get better this time around remains to be seen.

Juventus have displayed some signs of improvement thus far by winning three of their opening five encounters, but they still run the risk of being left behind in title contention by both Milan clubs.

Those ambitions were left bruised in the wake of Saturday's shock 4-2 defeat away to Sassuolo and it's prompted a fiery response in the media from Paolo Di Canio, who, not usually one to mince his words, gave a scathing assessment of former-Leeds United man Weston McKennie.

What has Paolo Di Canio said about ex-Leeds United player Weston McKennie?

McKennie was hauled off for Timothy Weah upon the hour mark and was one of a number of Juventus players to come under the wrath of the ex-West Ham United star.

Di Canio even took a swipe at the midfielder's Elland Road performances - which were never far from controversy - explaining: "McKennie is loaned to Leeds and contributes to their relegation, can he be a regular in a team that wins the championship?

"I don't want to destroy the player by saying he isn't capable, but there are values.

"In that area the chain was (Federico) Gatti-(Fabio) Miretti-McKennie. How many teams would these three players play for?

"Not only in those fighting for the championship. Are they starting players to win the championship?"

Is Paolo Di Canio right about Weston McKennie?

If you watched McKennie on even a semi-regular basis during his ill-fated loan spell at Leeds last term, then it'll be very difficult to even remotely contest Di Canio's verdict.As he rightly addresses, McKennie really struggled at a team that were relegated from the Premier League, so there's no real way that he should be a regular starter for a title-chasing side.For one reason or another, McKennie - who played 19 times for Leeds - has already started three of his side's first five matches, playing in a more unfamiliar right wing-back role.Max Allegri may see something in him that we didn't while he was on English shores, but nonetheless, Leeds supporters will be relieved that he's not their problem anymore and Di Canio's criticism should go down rather well in West Yorkshire.