Highlights Plymouth Argyle are interested in signing Darko Gyabi on loan from Leeds United to strengthen their squad.

Argyle have a successful track record of utilizing loan players well, as seen with previous signings like Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

The opportunity for Gyabi to play regularly at Plymouth Argyle can aid in his development as a young player.

Plymouth Argyle are one of many teams in the hunt to sign Joe Gelhardt on loan from Leeds United.

Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also a part of that pursuit but it is a different name at Elland Road under the spotlight here.

The Devonshire side are interested in bringing teenage talent Darko Gyabi in from Leeds United as they bid to strengthen up their squad in this January transfer window.

The future of Darko Gyabi

Darko Gyabi played for both Millwall and Manchester City when he was younger and he left the latter as part of the deal that saw Kalvin Phillips arrive at the Etihad.

Leeds was the destination and he has featured for both the U21s and the first-team there.

He made a seven-minute cameo in the Premier League and came off the bench in the dramatic 4-3 win away at Ipswich Town earlier this season.

The 19-year-old is a central midfielder who has the ability to play in an attacking role as well as in a defensive role.

Football Insider reported that Argyle “have opened talks” to sign Gyabi following the departures of Finn Azaz and Luke Cundle.

Azaz was recalled by Aston Villa so as to be sold onto Middlesbrough whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers man Cundle has gone on to rejoin Steven Schumacher at Stoke City.

There is a gaping hole in the middle of the park as a result and Leeds are said to be willing to let him leave on loan with the obvious benefit being more playing time at a high level, as opposed to regularly watching on from the sidelines in Daniel Farke’s extremely deep squad.

Related 5 ideal Finn Azaz replacements Plymouth Argyle must consider Plymouth Argyle will be ruing Aston Villa's decision to recall Finn Azaz and sell him to Middlesbrough

Plymouth Argyle’s impressive track record

The aforementioned duo of Azaz and Cundle are just two examples of Plymouth Argyle utilising the loan market well and offering good value for their parent clubs.

Azaz, in particular, was a fan’s favourite at Home Park both this season and last as well and on the way to League One success in 2022/23, the Irishman was one of a few loanees to make the difference.

Contributions from PAFC loan players last season, as per Transfermarkt Name Parent club Position Appearances Goals Assists Minutes Bali Mumba Norwich City Wing-back 41 6 7 3,120 Nigel Lonwijk Wolverhampton Wanderers Centre-back 35 0 2 2,569 Finn Azaz Aston Villa Attacking midfielder 34 8 8 2,078 Morgan Whittaker Swansea City Winger 25 9 7 1,732 Sam Cosgrove Barnsley Striker 33 8 2 1,307 Jay Matete Sunderland Midfielder 19 1 2 854

Nigel Lonwijk was given the freedom to play an expansive style of play out from the back, making 35 league appearances, and whilst there were errors here and then, Wolves would have been delighted to see Schumacher stick by him.

Bali Mumba, Morgan Whittaker and exactly how they thrived in green and white is heavily trodden ground given that the pair have now signed for Argyle on permanent deals from Norwich City and Swansea City respectively.

They both had and still have bags of talent and potential, but for one reason or another, they were hardly playing previously and so Argyle were able to pounce and have been the benefactors of the loan system once again.

One obvious downfall of loaning players for a club like Argyle is that if and when they do excel, then a bigger team in a better financial position can swoop in, just as we saw with Middlesbrough and Azaz.

This isn’t something that Leeds need to worry about when it comes to Gyabi and all of the above shows the Pilgrims’ proven track record at using loan players well.

The player is still young and so that opportunity to play week-in, week-out is huge. Farke and Leeds simply have to consider what Argyle are offering and strike up a deal that can aid Gyabi’s development.