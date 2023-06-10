The takeover situation at Leeds United has finally reached its final stages on Friday evening.

49ers Enterprises agreed a deal to purchase Andrea Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake in the club, giving them the full 100 per cent control of Leed, pending EFL approval.

The next stage is now appointing a new manager and restructuring the recruitment process behind the scenes.

While a new director of football would ideally arrive first, Phil Hay has reported that a new manager is the main priority for the new American owners.

Who should be the next Leeds United manager?

A number of names have been shortlisted to take the reins of the first team squad.

It should be a busy summer ahead, with as many as 10 or more departures expected in the upcoming transfer window.

That means there will be a lot of stress put under the recruitment process to find the right players to come in and immediately help the team challenge for promotion.

That is where bringing Daniel Farke into the club as manager could be key, with the ex-Norwich City boss emerging as a potential candidate.

The 46-year-old is a free agent and could step into the team rather quickly as result, which would allow Leeds to get started on their summer business.

The German also plays a similar style of football that should suit those who will remain at Elland Road.

This will speed up the adjustment process, and should help the current scouting staff to identify the right targets.

How has Daniel Farke fared in the past?

Farke’s experience with Norwich is well known and impressive.

He helped secure two league winning campaigns with the Canaries in the Championship, meaning he has been there and done that at this level.

His time in the top flight in England and in Germany does raise some doubts, but that could be considered a nice problem to have if it means he helps the club gain promotion in the short-term.

His attacking brand of pressing football will also be attractive to Leeds supporters, which will help them get onside with the new ownership quite quickly.

Farke is also experienced working under a similar structure to Leeds, having had a positive relationship with Stuart Webber at Carrow Road.

These factors all combine to make Farke an ideal fit to take the reins at Leeds at a crucial time for the club.

A big summer awaits, hiring Farke could be key.