Leeds United have tied down Archie Gray to a long-term contract - and the Elland Road board must now turn their attention to another of Daniel Farke's key assets in Crysencio Summerville.

Archie Gray signs new Leeds United contract

With Leeds sitting fourth in the Championship, it's fair to say there's a somewhat subdued feeling around Elland Road. Second-placed Ipswich Town sit seven points ahead of the Whites with Russell Martin's in-form Southampton holding third spot.

The Tractor Boys are by no means out of sight, but Leeds fans know it's going to take a special run of form, particularly away from home, for Farke's side to secure an automatic return to the Premier League.

Despite the current league position and prospect of gaining promotion through the play-offs, further work needs to be done behind the scenes in the transfer window.

In-house, Gray's long-term future was secured on Tuesday (16 January), with the club announcing the 17-year-old had signed a new deal with the Whites through until the end of the 2027/28 season.

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool were lining up a £40million bid for the near ever-present midfielder-turned-right-back, so a brand-new contract will come as a welcome relief.

With one of the club's key assets tied down, it's now time for the board to turn their attention elsewhere.

Leeds United must agree Crysencio Summerville contract extension

As Leeds fans know, Crysencio Summerville has been a standout performer during the 2023/24 campaign. 12 goals and seven assists has placed the Dutchman among the elite attackers in the second-tier.

The 22-year-old, like a number of Championship stars this season, is clearly above the level. As per FotMob, only Georginio Rutter and Leicester City's Abdul Issahaku have created more big chances. Rutter and Summerville are hard to compare in terms of quality, but, purely by looking at output, it's clear who is Leeds' most influential attacker; Summerville is 2.8 goals ahead of his xG, whilst matching his xA. Rutter, meanwhile, is underperforming his own xG, despite boasting an impressive xA ratio.

Crysencio Summerville v Georginio Rutter 2023/24 stats, as per FotMob Player Goals Assists Expected Goals Expected Assists Summerville 12 7 9.2 7.4 Rutter 5 9 8.6 7.5

With Summerville contracted until the summer of 2026, the club are in a fairly strong position when it comes to his immediate future. However, potentially rewarding the 22-year-old with a new and improved contract would be wise, given he is their most impressive attacker and one of Farke's better players - making that clear with new terms would be no bad thing.

Crysencio Summerville exit this January is unlikely

The Dutchman departing Elland Road during the January transfer window seems unlikely.

According to TeamTalk, Summerville is valued in the region of £30million, which will deter most Premier League clubs, particularly in the mid-season window.

However, a summer move cannot be ruled out. Football Insider claim that Aston Villa and Brighton are both keeping tabs, and if Leeds don't secure an immediate return to the Premier League, a summer transfer could well be on the cards.

Nevertheless, if the Whites were to consider selling their star man, they would certainly be in an excellent position to negotiate. With two-years left on his current deal, the £30million price tag isn't unreasonable by any means. Acting now to tie Summerville to a new deal like Gray, though, would secure the club a future fee maybe even higher than that eye-watering amount.