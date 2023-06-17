It’s going to be a very busy summer for Leeds United, as they prepare for life back in the Championship.

There has already been a lot of change at Elland Road, with the 49ers completing their takeover, and a new head coach will arrive through the door in the next week.

Then, there are the players. Unsurprisingly, a high turnover is expected in this window as the club reshapes the squad, with sales necessary to balance the books.

However, one thing that doesn’t seem to change going into a transfer window is that Leeds will be looking to sign a left-back.

It’s been a problem position for some years for the club. Ezgjan Alioski’s transformation into a fine full-back was unexpected, and temporarily solved the issue, then it had been hoped Junior Firpo would be an upgrade when he arrived from Barcelona.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t been the case, and it’s been apparent for some time that a new option is needed for that role.

And, one man who Leeds should make a big push for is Wolves’ Ryan Giles.

It has been claimed that the 23-year-old will be given a chance to impress Julen Lopetegui this summer, but the reality is that he is in a position where Wolves are well-stocked.

Hugo Bueno and Rayan Ait-Nouri are both exciting talents that have Premier League experience, unlike Giles, and are younger than Wanderers’ academy graduate.

Even if the latter is sold, which seems likely, Toti Gomes has starred at left-back for Lopetegui, with his performances earning him a Portugal call-up. His defensive solidity and strength means he is a different option for the Spaniard in that role.

All in all, it means Giles is going to have a massive task on his hands to get in the Wolves team, and whilst he could play further up, there are talented wingers at Molineux, including Pedro Neto.

Interestingly though, Wolves have FFP issues this summer, and there is a need to sell before they buy, so every player has his price - and that should convince Leeds they can jump in. Plus, having come through the ranks at Wolves, Giles’ sale would make them pure profit, which is attractive.

Crucially, from Leeds’ perspective, the ex-Middlesbrough loanee is exactly what they need.

Whilst the head coach at Elland Road is yet to be named, we expect Leeds to be a front foot, dominant side at this level next season. And, in Giles, they would be getting a fantastic attacking weapon from full-back.

His 11 assists from full-back for Boro gives an indication of his outstanding crossing ability, whilst he also has the pace and drive to constantly get up and down the flank. Quite simply, he’s the perfect attacking left-back by Championship standards.

There had been concerns about the defensive side of his game, but he has improved considerably over the past 12 months on Teesside, and he appears the sort of character that is always willing to learn.

A lot of the transfer talk around Leeds right now is focusing on outgoings, and that’s understandable. Plenty of sales are expected, and the Yorkshire outfit will be bringing in a lot of money in the coming weeks.

But, the 49ers are ambitious, so funds will be available. Once again, a left-back is needed, and they should do all they can to take advantage of Wolves’ situation to bring in Giles. He would be the perfect fit to help them back to the Premier League - and then to ensure the left-back problem goes away for the long-term.