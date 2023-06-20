Leeds United will know this summer transfer window is one of their most important in recent history.

Leeds are preparing for life in the Championship after suffering relegation, and they are doing so without a permanent manager on board as of yet.

The Yorkshire outfit have a lot of issues to sort out this summer, from ownership to the next manager and the players, if they are going to make a real go of promotion in 2023/24.

Key area Leeds United need to address in the summer transfer window

As with any side that is relegated from the Premier League, there is going to be a lot of speculation surrounding the futures of many of their key players.

Leeds do have a concern on their hands, and that is the goalkeeping area heading into the new season.

The Yorkshire side have had its fair share of struggles in the goalkeeping area. Leeds, throughout their time in the Premier League, have been a side that has conceded several chances and several goals throughout the campaigns.

No team wants to be relegated, but this now provides the club with the chance to hit the reset button throughout the football club in general, and on the playing side of things, this is a chance where the club needs to assess its options in the goal.

Why Leeds United must sell Illan Meslier

Meslier, at 23, is a goalkeeper who has still got plenty of years ahead of him and will no doubt improve, but during his time at Elland Road, he hasn’t really hit the heights expected.

There have been several times during his career at Leeds that his performances have been called into question.

Leeds were a side that conceded 78 goals last season, the most by any side, and while that isn’t all Meslier’s fault, he has to take some responsibility.

His performances were called into question and in the four games that Sam Allardyce took charge of, he failed to appear in any of them.

You could argue that this didn’t change anything for Leeds, but this was one of the first calls that Allardyce made when he got the job.

Leeds know they will need to be a side that is more defensively strong in the Championship, or they will stand no chance of earning promotion.

Reports have recently emerged that Meslier could be an option that Chelsea turn to this summer, as Mauricio Pochettino weighs up his goalkeeping options.

So, this could be the opportunity where Leeds try and get a decent fee for the 23-year-old and move him on and bring a more sustainable goalkeeper in, when a new manager is appointed.

No doubt many may disagree, but even with him still under contract and still young, Leeds know that they are going to possibly face the same problems if they return to the Premier League. So the club may be wise to get ahead of it and search for a new number one this summer once they confirm their new manager.