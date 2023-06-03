Leeds United’s three-year stay in the Premier League came to a devastating end on the weekend, as they were thumped by Tottenham Hotspur.

Leeds are now preparing for life in England’s second tier and are doing so without a permanent manager on board.

The Yorkshire outfit have a lot of issues to sort out this summer, from board level to the next manager and the players, if they are going to make a real go of promotion in 2023/24.

Possible Leeds United departures

As with any side that is relegated from the Premier League, there is going to be a lot of speculation surrounding the futures of many of their key players.

Leeds are not a side that is any desperate need to sell this summer, but now that they are no longer a Premier League side, they can’t afford to reject potential offers that are too good to turn down.

The Whites have players such as Illan Meslier, Robin Koch, Tyler Adams, Brenden Aaronson, Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, and Rodrigo, who are all expected to attract significant transfer interest this summer.

All these players have been important for Leeds, either for the last couple of seasons or this season in particular.

So, whoever comes in as manager, whether that be Sam Allardyce remaining or someone from outside the club, they are going to have big decisions to make regarding the future of some of these players and beyond.

One player who isn’t on that list but should be considered as a possible departure from Elland Road is Patrick Bamford.

Why Leeds must move on from Patrick Bamford this summer

There is no doubt that since joining Leeds, Bamford has been somewhat of a hit at the club.

In his five years at the club, he has made over 150 appearances and scored 50 goals, but could this summer and the fact the club is back in the Championship be the perfect opportunity for the club and player to go their separate ways.

No team wants to be relegated, but this situation now provides Leeds with an opportunity to hit the reset button and look to build something for the next few years.

So, this could be the ideal time for Leeds to move on from striker Patrick Bamford, and that is because the 2022/23 season was another campaign where the 29-year-old struggled in front of goal and struggled to stay fit for the campaign.

A relegation is not the time for a club to be sentimental, and even though Bamford has been a good player for the club and is proven in the Championship, a new regime should be looked at, and maybe a younger, less injury-prone striker is a better fit.

It all depends on who Leeds bring in as their new manager, but with the players mentioned previously more than likely set to leave the club, it could mean the Whites have a decent transfer kitty this summer.

That would mean the club could afford to go out and maybe buy a new striker that could lead them to glory in the Championship. Bamford is still a good player, and the Championship is probably the level he is at now, so with Leeds aiming to return to the Premier League, it seems to make sense to part ways with the 29-year-old this summer.