Highlights Leeds United's strong start in the Championship despite losing 16 players following relegation shows their resilience and potential for promotion.

Jack Harrison has been performing well on loan at Everton, with 2 goals and 1 assist in 6 games, making him an attractive permanent signing for the Premier League club.

Leeds should prioritize keeping Harrison, who had an excellent season last year, and demand a significant fee of close to £30 million if Everton wants to secure his services permanently.

It has been an excellent start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites endured an incredibly disappointing campaign as they were relegated from the Premier League last season, but they look set to be among the promotion candidates in the second tier in the year ahead.

It will be tough for Daniel Farke's side to catch Leicester City and Ipswich Town, with the pair establishing a significant lead in the automatic promotion spots, but they have built significant momentum in recent weeks.

Leeds' strong start to the season is particularly impressive considering that 16 players left Elland Road this summer following relegation from the top flight.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

One player to depart was winger Jack Harrison, who joined Premier League side Everton on a season-long loan in August.

How has Jack Harrison performed for Everton so far?

Harrison missed the start of the season through injury, but he has starred since making his debut for Everton in late September.

The Toffees have won four of the six games Harrison has featured in, and the 26-year-old has scored two goals and provided one assist for the club so far.

Harrison has helped Everton to 15th in the Premier League table, five points clear of the relegation zone, and while the threat of a points deduction is looming, it looks set to be a more comfortable campaign for the Toffees if they avoid punishment.

Everton manager Sean Dyche has been delighted with Harrison's impact at Goodison Park.

"He came in injured unfortunately but he's dealt with that side of things and he's got sharper and fitter and I think that's a big thing," Dyche told the BBC.

"He's infectious among the group, very good around the group before you even get him on the pitch and he's got that way of playing, that busy nature, and he's been very effective for us so far.

"There's a lot of good signs and it's about continuation now."

Should Leeds United sell Jack Harrison to Everton?

According to TEAMtalk, Everton are keen to sign Harrison permanently at the end of his loan spell, but the Toffees "could face several barriers to a deal".

Everton do not have an option to buy Harrison included in the loan deal, and the club's financial restrictions are well-documented, so it could be tough for them to afford the winger, with Leeds said to be demanding close to £30 million to allow him to depart permanently.

The Whites have plenty of security over Harrison as he only signed a new five-year deal at the club in April, enabling them to command a significant fee for his services.

Despite Leeds' struggles last season, Harrison enjoyed an excellent campaign on an individual level, scoring six goals and providing 10 assists in 40 appearances, and he has proven himself to be a more than capable Premier League performer.

Should the Whites achieve promotion at the first attempt this season, Harrison would be a key player for the club in the top flight, and it seems highly unlikely the club would sanction his exit.

Of course, with Everton potentially facing a relegation battle and Leeds fighting for promotion, much could depend on which division the two clubs find themselves in, and Harrison is reportedly unwilling to play in the Championship.

However, with Everton seemingly eyeing a permanent move for Harrison this summer, Leeds must play hardball with the Toffees and ensure that they do not accept anything less than £30 million.

The Whites should do everything possible to keep hold of Harrison, and that could become even more important if the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto were to leave in January.