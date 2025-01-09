The race for automatic promotion from the Championship has heated up in the last week after Leeds United dropped points from 3-1 up against Hull City, with each of Burnley, Sheffield United, and Sunderland winning to close the gap.

Promotion from the second tier to the Premier League is arguably one of the most important achievements for any EFL club. Not only does it provide the financial windfall of Premier League revenue, but it also elevates a club’s stature, attracting better players and sponsorship deals, as well as the ability to establish a club in the elite.

For clubs like Leeds, the Blades, Sunderland, and more — who are well-established in English football — returning to the top-flight is about more than just finances, as it is also about feeling at home and in their rightful place among the very best English football has to offer. For clubs with parachute payments, and Premier League wage bills, there is an even greater incentive, too.

They will hope to retain their best players and know promotion is not only the best way of doing so, but the only way. The Premier League is the most affluent and desired prize in the world, which is why so many clubs are desperate to escape the second division for the glory and riches that come with it.

Sunderland and Sheffield United set the standard for transfers

The 2024/25 race for automatic promotion is shaping up to be one of the most fiercely contested in recent memory. Daniel Farke’s Leeds and Chris Wilder’s Sheffield United have led the way for much of it, with both sides showing consistency and quality thus far, but Burnley and Sunderland's recent resurgence has made things much closer at the top.

Championship Table 24/25 (as of 09/01/25) Rank Team Played GD Points 1 Leeds United 26 +29 53 2 Burnley 26 +22 52 3 Sheffield United 26 +19 52 4 Sunderland 26 +17 50 5 Middlesbrough 26 +11 41 6 West Brom 26 +11 40

However, one would imagine that clubs targeting an automatic finish, such as Leeds, Burnley, Sheffield United, and Sunderland, will be identifying the January transfer window as a strong opportunity to source additional quality and depth. They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around; and some sides aren't hanging around in January.

TalkSPORT football correspondent Alex Crook revealed via X that Premier League side Southampton and the Blades had verbally agreed a loan deal for Ben Brereton-Diaz to return to Bramall Lane this month. Meanwhile, Football Insider reported on Tuesday that Wilder's men were in advanced talks with Leicester City regarding a deal for midfielder Hamza Choudhury.

The Blades faithful will also be keen to see their club source a replacement for star defender Harry Souttar, after the loanee had to return to parent club Leicester in the wake of a season-ending injury. They may have more holes in their squad than Leeds due to a lack of depth, but Wilder and co. have moved quickly to secure their targets early in the winter market.

Meanwhile, Sunderland are said to be edging closer to the signing of AS Roma's Enzo Le Fee, which is already emerging as one of the stories of the window early on. That is according to the latest update from Italian journalist, Gianluca Di Marzio, via a post on X, who claims that the Black Cats have overtaken Spanish side, Real Betis, for the signature of Le Fee ahead of a potential loan move this January.

Di Marzio has outlined the details as Sunderland have fought off competition from both Betis and LOSC Lille to secure his services on a loan deal from Roma, with a €23m-worth buy option that would become mandatory in case of promotion to the Premier League. Fabrizio Romano has confirmed they will cover his full salary to reunite with Regis Le Bris.

Leeds United must act in the market this month

Leeds boss Daniel Farke he said that the club are holding out for a quiet January window following hectic activity in the summer, which saw Leeds welcome a number of fresh faces while losing many prized assets, including Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, and Archie Gray. However, that is a risky game when considering what is happening around them.

They cannot afford to be totally inactive in the market again over the next month and will know the importance of getting the January transfer window right this time around. It could be pivotal in shaping the second half of the campaign, and recruitment discussions need to be ongoing all the time. Their rivals are making marked improvements while also being extremely close to Leeds in the table, which could be what tips things in their favour during the run-in.

It's paramount that Leeds put a strong run together and accumulate a healthy points tally in the second half of the campaign, and give themselves the best chance of doing so with ambition in the market. They may not have to sign as many players, but one or two high-quality additions could give them the required edge this month.

Others fixing shortcomings in their teams increases their chances of a top-two finish, and even if it is more difficult for Leeds to source obvious upgrades in some areas, they are without a consistently competent goalkeeper or a playmaker that can conjure up match-winning moments out of nothing. Brereton-Diaz and Le Fee both move the needle a considerable amount for two of Leeds' promotion rivals, and Burnley aren't likely to sit still, either.

At the very least, those are areas worth considering an upgrade in for Leeds, but they cannot be naive when notable signings are being made elsewhere. It could be what costs them promotion, and it would be negligent not to attempt to make additions in the two key areas of note at the bare minimum in January. Sitting still is as good as going backwards in this situation.