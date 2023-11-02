Highlights Leeds United are currently third in the Sky Bet Championship table, a strong start for a team recently relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds United will be pleased enough with the start to the season they have made so far.

The Whites are currently sat third in the Sky Bet Championship table, having suffered relegation last year from the Premier League.

Indeed, they look like a side potentially capable of bouncing back at the first time of asking, but they know that it's going to be a tough ask whatever happens.

With the Whites in decent form, though, comes the potential for some of their players to be eyed in the transfer window and, according to Football Insider, Crysencio Summerville is of interest to clubs in the Premier League.

Time will tell as to whether a firm bid comes in for him in the transfer market in January but, potentially, the Whites already have their eyes on a perfect replacement.

Leeds should take on Rangers and West Ham in battle for Jhon Arias

According to TeamTalk, a host of top sides are in the hunt for the Colombian international Jhon Arias, including Leeds.

They face competition from the likes of Rangers, West Ham United, Wolves, and Crystal Palace according to the report, and so it will be no easy feat getting his signature on a contract with the Whites' name at the top of it.

However, Leeds should be doing all they can to try and get him, particularly if Summerville leaves the club.

Jhon Arias' stats this season

As per stats from Whoscored, Arias has been having a bright time of it lately for Brazilian side Fluminense.

He's scored five goals in the league and set up a further three, with Fluminese currently eighth in the Brazilian top flight after 31 games played.

Clearly, he is a talent that can offer plenty of attacking output, with him also averaging 1.6 shots per game and 1.7 key passes per game, alongside three dribbles a match and the fact he is fouled 2.6 times a game on average shows what a handful he is for defenders.

In comparison to Summerville, it is a similar picture.

The Leeds man already has six goals and four assists to his name in the Championship, which is some going, as per Whoscored, and his other attacking stats are similar to Arias.

He is making 2.6 key passes per game, 2.3 dribbles per game, and is fouled 1.8 times per game on average, whilst he is taking 3.6 shots per game.

In the main, then, the two have similar profiles and, if Leeds do lose Summerville in the winter, they could do far worse than looking to South America for his potential replacement.