Highlights Leeds United is looking to add one or two quality players in the winter window to enhance their team and secure promotion back to the Premier League.

Ryan Kent, currently with Fenerbahçe in Turkey, is a potential target for Leeds, but they face competition from Bournemouth, who have previously secured players from Elland Road.

Leeds has a strong squad of wingers, but some players, such as Wilfried Gnonto and Jaidon Anthony, have uncertain futures, making the addition of Kent a sensible move for both the present and future.

After a remarkably busy summer, things are sure to be calmer at Leeds United in January.

Daniel Farke had to deal with a lot ahead of the current season, with many key players departing following the Whites’ relegation.

However, a lot of important individuals remained at Elland Road, and the boss has moulded them into a very good team, with Leeds currently third in the Championship, and they’re hunting down the top two.

So, the winter window is not one for wholesale changes. Instead, it will be about adding one or two quality players that can enhance the group, and help Leeds get over the line as they seek an instant return to the Premier League.

And, one man who could help on that front is Ryan Kent, with Leeds having been linked with the attacker, who is currently with Fenerbahçe in Turkey.

But, it won’t be easy for Leeds to get this done, as Bournemouth are also monitoring the 27-year-old, and the appeal of going straight to the top-flight is obvious.

Leeds have already been burnt by that before, with the Cherries securing a move for Max Aarons at the 11th hour after he had been set to sign for the Yorkshire outfit.

With Tyler Adams and Luis Sinisterra having joined Bournemouth from Elland Road as well, you’d understand if Leeds fans are starting to get a bit annoyed by the south coast side!

Yet, unlike back in August, Leeds are in a position where they can sell their long-term project to players.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Under Farke, they play good football, and they’re firmly in the mix for automatic promotion. Meanwhile, Bournemouth have struggled in the Premier League, and there’s a possibility the clubs could swap divisions next season.

That’s something Leeds would need to tell Kent if it came to a straight shootout between the clubs, and it would be a real statement if they managed to bring him in.

Some will argue that the Whites don’t need another winger, and you can understand that point to a degree, as they have Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James, Crysensio Summerville, Jaidon Anthony and Ian Poveda on their books.

Clearly, that’s great strength in depth, and there’s a real range of quality.

But, when you look at the situation of the players mentioned, it’s a bit different. There are major doubts over the future of Gnonto, whilst Anthony is only on loan, and Poveda is struggling for game time now, so he’s unlikely to cut it at a higher level.

Therefore, bringing in Kent could be a sensible move, not only now, but for the future.

At his best, the ex-Liverpool youngster can be a major threat, and whilst he is at his best down the left flank, he is capable of playing in different attacking roles.

He is someone that can suit different styles as well. If Leeds are coming up against a low-block, he is capable of beating his opponent with quick feet and good technique, whereas if they are playing on the counter, he has the pace to be a threat on the break.

This is a player who inspired Rangers on their run to the Europa League final, and he is someone Fenerbahçe battled to sign, so he would arrive with a good pedigree.

If Leeds do make him a priority target in January, it would be a coup for the club, and it would be that bit sweeter if they could beat Bournemouth to his signature.