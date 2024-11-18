Leeds United are in a strong position as they look to return to the Premier League, with Daniel Farke’s men sitting third in the Championship table.

As is often the case, the January window will play a key role in the promotion race, and key figures at Elland Road will already have an eye on the upcoming market as they look to strengthen the squad.

Pleasingly for the Whites, they aren’t in a position where they need to panic. The signing of Josuha Guilavogui on a free transfer eased the most pressing concern in central midfield, meaning Leeds are well-stocked in most areas.

Leeds United must push to sign Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia

However, that’s not to say the group can’t be improved, so Farke will no doubt be pushing for quality additions to help Leeds over the line.

And, one man they should be trying to bring in is Aston Villa’s Emi Buendia.

CEO Angus Kinnear revealed that the club tried to sign the Argentinian in the summer, but Buendia was keen to stay at Aston Villa.

At the time, that stance was understandable. After missing the 23/24 season through a serious knee injury, the attacking midfielder wanted to make his mark at Villa Park.

Unai Emery’s side are in the Champions League, so Buendia would’ve dreamt about playing on the biggest stage of all.

Yet, a few months later, things aren’t really going to plan for the 27-year-old, even if he was always going to be eased back into the side following his lay-off.

Nevertheless, Buendia has played just eight minutes in the last five Premier League games, he has made two late substitute appearances in the Champions League, and the only games he has started have been in the League Cup - a competition Villa are knocked out of.

Emi Buendia could flourish at Leeds United

The prospect of staying at Villa to play a bit-part role may not appeal to Buendia now, so Leeds should be weighing up another move for the player.

By moving to Elland Road, the 27-year-old would get the game time he surely craves, and he could be the spark they need in the final third to secure a top two finish.

Related Victor Orta makes £11.7m Viktor Gyokeres, Leeds United transfer claim Victor Orta has explained why Leeds United missed out on signing Viktor Gyokeres from Coventry City in 2023.

Despite Leeds’ good form this season, some feel they are still lacking that bit of magic in attack, as Brenden Aaronson hasn’t always convinced, with Farke missing that pure number ten who can unlock a deep defence.

Buendia is that player, and he is someone the boss knows very well, as he brought him to English football when he was at Norwich.

During his time at Carrow Road, Buendia was outstanding, as he produced two incredible individual seasons to help Norwich to two Championship titles. His most recent campaign came in 2020/21, when Buendia scored 15 goals and registered 16 assists, which are crazy numbers at this level.

Emi Buendia's Championship Record (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Season Appearances Goals Assists Norwich City 2018/19 38 8 12 Norwich City 2020/21 39 15 16

So, the Farke factor would give Leeds a real advantage if Villa sanctioned a move for Buendia, as he knows the manager will be able to get the best out of him, and the style of play will suit what he is all about.

Leeds have been very good in the opening third of the season, but adding a genuine number ten to the squad could take the side to another level.

On paper, Buendia would be the perfect addition, and it's a move Leeds should look to revisit in January after they missed out in the summer.