Leeds United have shown a willingness to sell key players this summer.

Following their play-off final defeat against Southampton, the Whites clearly needed to balance their books, and it was no major surprise when Archie Gray was poached by Tottenham Hotspur.

The sales didn't stop there, with fellow key first-teamer Glen Kamara making the move to French side Stade Rennis and Charlie Cresswell, Kristoffer Klaesson, Diego Llorente and Marc Roca also being sold.

With all of this revenue being generated, it was previously unclear whether there were going to be any further departures, even with some of the Whites' current key players attracting interest from elsewhere.

However, it looks as though Crysencio Summerville may be the next player to leave Elland Road.

West Ham closing in on Crysencio Summerville

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has reported that there are still a couple of issues that need to be sorted before Summerville becomes a West Ham player.

Personal terms still need to be sorted, with the player and the Irons needing to agree the length of the Dutchman's contract.

A full agreement between the Whites and the Irons also needs to be reached, but the player has already undergone a medical and that suggests a move to the London Stadium isn't too far away for the 22-year-old.

With Summerville closing in on a switch to the English capital, the West Yorkshire side may now be on the prowl for a replacement.

Leeds United must prioritise finding Crysencio Summerville replacement

There are a number of areas that the Whites ideally need to strengthen before the 2024/25 season starts.

With Gray, Luke Ayling and Cody Drameh all going, and Rasmus Kristensen sealing another loan exit, they need to strengthen their right-back area with another addition, even after the arrival of Jayden Bogle.

Sam Byram can operate on the right-hand side, but he may be needed on the left, with Junior Firpo not guaranteed to remain at Elland Road beyond the end of the summer window or retain fitness if he does stay.

The central attacking midfield department may also need to be looked at, but they arguably need to be looking at more defensive/central midfield options with Gray, Kamara and Roca leaving permanently.

Joe Rothwell may have come in on loan from AFC Bournemouth, but more depth is needed in this area.

If Summerville does go, though, the Whites will be in desperate need of a replacement for him.

The wing area needed to be looked at anyway, with Jaidon Anthony returning to the Vitality Stadium following the end of his loan spell at Elland Road, but the Dutchman's departure would surely make this department an even bigger priority to address.

Dan James and Willy Gnonto can operate out wide, but the latter can play centrally if needed and if he's used in a more central area, that could leave the Whites with even fewer options on the wing.

The Italian has also been strongly linked with an exit again this summer, along with Summerville, so the possibility of both leaving can't be ruled out.

The latter would create a bigger void to fill than Gnonto though, with the 22-year-old establishing himself as one of the most threatening attackers in the Championship last term.

Crysencio Summerville's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United (All competitions) Appearances 49 Goals 21 Assists 10

There are plenty of players who could be a goalscoring alternative to him, including Gnonto, Georginio Rutter, James, Joel Piroe and Patrick Bamford, but Summerville would be sorely missed regardless of this.

Firpo and Summerville were a major threat down the left-hand side for a decent chunk of last term and not only was the latter lethal in open play, but he also converted penalties at important times and that's a real bonus for Leeds.

He didn't exactly enjoy the best play-off final, but neither did the rest of his team and bringing in a replacement for the Dutchman has to be a key priority if he leaves.

The Whites have been linked with a number of players this summer - and Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi could be a good temporary replacement on a season-long loan, with the player shining for Charlton Athletic during the 2022/23 season.

They need a proven winger who can score regularly at this level - and a replacement may not come cheap.

However, the Whites have already generated a lot of revenue from player sales this summer and that money, along with the amount that will be generated from Summerville's sale, should allow Daniel Farke to address the wing area sufficiently.