It has been a good season so far for Leeds United, especially in the attacking department.

The Whites are currently sitting in fourth place in the Championship, seven points off the automatic promotion places after 26 games.

They have also ranked fourth highest for goals scored in the second tier, scoring 45 goals so far this season. The attacking quartet of Joel Piroe, Daniel James, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have been frightening Championship defences all season, with 33 of the Whites’ 45 goals coming from those four.

James and Summerville both scored, along with fellow back-up striker Patrick Bamford, as Leeds kicked off 2024 in style, with a comfortable 3-0 win over Birmingham City on New Year’s Day. This proved to be the nail in the coffin for Blues’ boss Wayne Rooney, who was sacked the following day.

The Whites’ form of late has somewhat scuppered their odds of getting in the top two, only winning two of their last six games, with three of those being losses. They will not play in the Championship now for two weeks, as they prepare for FA Cup action when they head to League One side Peterborough United on Sunday afternoon - a game that could open the door for fringe forwards behind the go-to four and Bamford.

Joe Gelhardt's lack of minutes at Leeds

Whilst Leeds’ attacking players have been starring, what this does do is provide manager Daniel Farke with a conundrum for his other attacking players, such as Joe Gelhardt.

Highly-rated amongst the Leeds fanbase, Gelhardt has only made six appearances in the Championship so far this season, playing five minutes of football in the last three months.

Leeds United forwards compared in 23/24 (Championship only) Player Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Georginio Rutter 25 2,081 4 9 Joel Piroe 23 1,855 9 1 Crysencio Summerville 23 1,826 12 6 Daniel James 24 1,689 8 5 Wilfried Gnonto 20 711 1 1 Jaidon Anthony 18 339 1 0 Patrick Bamford 17 284 1 0 Joe Gelhardt 6 169 0 0 Ian Poveda 7 143 0 0 Mateo Joseph 5 40 0 0

The 21-year-old’s lack of game-time in the Championship will pose the question whether Gelhardt should leave Leeds in the January transfer window, either temporarily or permanently, in order to get himself some game-time, so he does not fail to realise his huge potential.

The former Wigan Athletic striker will no doubt be disappointed with the amount of football he has played so far this season, but with Leeds’ attack playing so well, you can understand why Farke is reluctant to change his attacking line-up in a Championship promotion race where he's playing catch-up.

Joe Gelhardt needs game-time

Gelhardt has shown numerous times throughout his career so far that he can be a real attacking threat in this division and also in the Premier League, with his pace and trickery causing defences many problems in the past.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland, scoring three times and assisting three more goals in 20 games to help the Black Cats reach the play-offs in their first season back in the Championship following promotion from League One.

Gelhardt leaving Leeds, whether temporarily or permanently, should be in his best interest. At his young age, game-time is imperative for player development, and this severe lack of it is completely hindering what could potentially be a star striker in the Championship.

Farke also has other back-up options at his disposal should Gelhardt leave: Bamford, Jaidon Anthony, Ian Poveda, Wilfried Gnonto and Mateo Joseph, who are all very good options to have in reserve in the Championship. It seems like a no-brainer for the player to push for the deal, whilst Leeds can look at the wider picture and come to the conclusion that, with everyone fit, they don't actually need. They can grant him a move for his own sake.

Gelhardt would be a brilliant signing for most Championship sides and, arguably, would start for most clubs in the league. He has also previously been linked with moves to Blackburn Rovers and Preston North End by Alan Nixon.

Gelhardt’s future at Elland Road is certainly one to look out for this month, and it will be very interesting to see if Farke rotates on Sunday against Peterborough. If he does, all eyes will be on whether Gelhardt is involved in any capacity. His only goal this season came in the Carabao Cup, and you'd argue that any chance of coming back into the fold at Leeds rests on him doing something in the FA Cup.

The weekend, then, could be very telling whether he is still part of Farke’s future plans or on the cusp of an exit that, in truth, would be the best thing for him.