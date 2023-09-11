Highlights Despite the departures of talented players, 17-year-old Archie Gray has emerged as a standout performer for Leeds United.

Gray has shown maturity beyond his years, displaying technical ability and composure in midfield.

The arrival of new midfield signings creates healthy competition, but Gray's impressive performances could challenge for a starting role.

Archie Gray has been a beacon of light in an otherwise chaotic return to the Championship for Leeds United.

Leeds' time back in the Premier League came to an abrupt end last season, "Big Sam" Allardyce unable to complete a miraculous survival bid to bring top-flight football to Elland Road for a third consecutive campaign.

As a result, a mass exodus of talent has vacated the premises in the wake of relegation, Daniel Farke tasked with building a new-look team for the competitive season.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

With such talented stars out the door, it has paved the way for several youngsters to make their mark in the early proceedings - one of which being none other than 17-year-old Archie Gray.

Who is Archie Gray?

The young midfielder has stolen the headlines at Elland Road, despite relentless transfer sagas cascading over West Yorkshire.

The academy graduate began to gain attention after playing 14 times in the Premier League 2 despite being just 16-years-old, making several senior Premier League matchday squads for his efforts.

Making another nine appearances in the competition last term, the England youth international - who has featured at both U16 and U17 level - has made a significant step in his development in recent weeks, making his full debut under Daniel Farke in a 2-2 affair against Cardiff City on the opening day of the season.

While still a teenager, Gray has shown experience well beyond his years from a technical standpoint, a calming presence in the heart of the midfield who always looks assured in possession, showing no signs of floundering on the half-turn, bringing the ball away under pressure.

Gray has also shown a wide range of passing, helping his team dictate play and control possession for large parts of the game as Daniel Farke's side look to impose themselves on the rest of the division.

Despite his lack of first-team experience, he has started all five Championship games so far this season, as well as the EFL Cup outings against Shrewsbury Town and Salford City, quickly bringing him up to speed to the challenging reality of Championship football.

How will Leeds' late summer arrivals affect his development?

That being said, the youngster will be hoping to build on his strong opening displays despite Daniel Farke adding to his midfield arsenal in the latter stages of the transfer window.

Glen Kamara arrives with a wealth of experience with Rangers, playing more than 160 times in the league for the Glasgow giants, winning both the Scottish Cup and Premiership during his five seasons at Ibrox.

Bulgarian international Iliav Gruev has also joined on a permanent deal from Bundesliga outfit Weder Bremen, the 23-year-old holding midfielder playing more than 50 times in the German top-flight to add extra competition for Gray and Ethan Ampadu.

While it is important not to rush Gray's development and expect him to perform consistently across a 46-game season, it will be important Farke does not push him aside for the new arrivals, leaving the potential starlet to sit on the bench.

The German manager, however, has made assurances that healthy competition will only boost the Whites with a long season ahead.

Speaking to Leeds Live, he said: "I think it was important because in the heart of the game, in the middle of the park, you want to be strong and you can't rely just on one player. With all praise, we are unbelievably happy with the development of Archie Gray – but sorry, but we can't just rely on that 17-year-old guy each and every second he’s available.

“So it's also good that I think it will be beneficial not just for our group but even for Ethan [Ampadu] and for Archie that they don't have to carry all the burden and all the liability for these positions, and it's definitely good business for our squad."

Actions speak louder than words, however, as time will tell where Gray's future in the starting picture lies but if is his first seven games in a Leeds shirt are anything to go by, he will likely create some serious team selection headaches for his gaffer over the coming weeks months.