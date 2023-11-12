Loan departures were something of a theme at Leeds United during this summer's transfer window.

Following the club's relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season, 10 of the 16 players to leave the club while the market was open, did so on a temporary basis.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Tyler Adams AFC Bournemouth Permanent (fee involved) Rodrigo Moreno Al-Rayyan Permanent (fee involved) Robin Koch E. Frankfurt Loan Max Wober Borussia Monchengladbach Loan Tyler Roberts Birmingham City Permanent Adam Forshaw Norwich City Permanent Joel Robles Al-Qadsiah Permanent Brendan Aaronson Union Berlin Loan Jack Harrison Everton Loan Luis Sinisterra AFC Bournemouth Loan (option-to-buy) Rasmus Kristensen AS Roma Loan Marc Roca Real Betis Loan Sam Greenwood Middlesbrough Loan Cody Drameh Birmingham City Loan (option-to-buy) Sonny Perkins Oxford United Loan Weston McKennie Juventus End of Loan

Although some of those would be more senior players looking to maintain their presence in top-flight football, there were also some younger individuals who moved on for a period, in order to get some important game time under their belt, to further aid their development.

Now it seems as though there could be some more deals that fall into the latter category, one of which may involve Sean McGurk.

What is the latest on Sean McGurk?

Signed from Wigan Athletic back in the summer of 2020, McGurk is still yet to make his senior debut for Leeds United.

The winger has however, been a regular feature for the Whites at youth level, and this season alone has seen the winger score seven goals in 13 appearances across all competitions for the club's Under 21s side.

Now it seems as though that form could soon lead to the 20-year-old getting the chance to show what he can do in first-team football, in the not too distant future.

According to recent reports from journalist Alan Nixon last month, Leeds are now willing to send McGurk out on loan in the January transfer window, in order to ensure he gets the game time he needs at this stage of his career.

That will of course, be vital for the winger himself, in ensuring that he takes the next steps in making a name for himself in the game in the long term.

However, it is also worth noting that in the circumstances, getting the right club for McGurk to join on loan at the turn of the year, could be just as important for Leeds themselves.

Why could getting the right loan move for McGurk be vital for Leeds?

Right now, there appears to be little need for Leeds to turn to McGurk in their first-team, with Daniel Farke's side making a strong push for promotion back to the Premier League, without the winger breaking into the matchday squad.

That though, could soon change, with Leeds facing the possibility of losing some of their more senior and established wide attacking options sooner rather than later.

Following his much discussed period out of the side at the start of the season in the wake of his attempts to secure a move elsewhere, it has now been reported that Leeds are willing to sell Wilfried Gnonto in the January transfer window.

Meanwhile, Crysencio Summerville's form - which has seen him score six goals and provide five assists in 13 league games this season - has apparently seen him attract interest from the Premier League ahead of January.

Should those departures materialise, then it would mean that Leeds would be losing two wingers who have shown in recent times, just how important and influential they can be to this team.

As a result, they would need to be replaced if they do move on, and if Leeds are able to find the right loan move for McGurk, he could be someone who could step into that role.

The 20-year-old's returns at youth level have highlighted the potential to make an impact for the club in the future that he possesses.

However, given the demands and expectation that will be placed on him if he is to do that, you feel he will have to get some senior experience under his belt, before he is thrown in at the deep end at Elland Road.

Consequently, if they are indeed to loan him out in January, Leeds will have to ensure they find McGurk a club where he can play regularly, and likely give him the chance to enjoy the sort of success that allows him to make any step into the Leeds first-team, with some significant confidence and momentum to be built on if he is to get that call.

Should Leeds do that, then McGurk could be well set to step into one of those voids on the wing that could be left by the potential departures of Summerville and/or Gnonto.

Not only would that maintain the threat that Leeds can pose in that position, but it would reduce the need for the Whites to go out and invest on a replacement in that position in the transfer market, leaving more funds available to spend on strengthening other areas of the squad.

It seems therefore, that in this case, a potential loan move for McGurk away from Leeds, could yet be about so much more, than simply getting some game time under the belt of an exciting young prospect.