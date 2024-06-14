Highlights Leeds United, Burnley, and Southampton are all in the race for midfielder Callum O'Hare's talents as he leaves Coventry City.

O'Hare has showcased his value in League One and Championship, making him a sought-after player for clubs in the EFL and even the Premier League.

United may need to offload players to balance their books, making O'Hare's potential free transfer a valuable opportunity for the Yorkshire side.

The race to sign Callum O’Hare looks set to be one of the ongoing transfer sagas of the summer, with a plethora of top sides all interested in the midfield dynamo.

TeamTalk revealed that Leeds United have joined Burnley and Southampton in the race for the 26-year-old, who is set to leave the Sky Blues after turning down their offer of a new contract.

With the talents that the playmaker possesses making him a valuable asset to any side in the EFL, the Yorkshire side need to be pulling out all the stops to make him theirs this summer, or they will be left kicking themselves in the season ahead.

With plenty of transfer interest in a number of Daniel Farke’s side already this summer, the departing Cov man could be the perfect replacement to add some creativity in the final third.

The race for departing Coventry City star Callum O’Hare

O’Hare’s reputation has been growing year on year due to his exploits with Mark Robins’ side, having helped them secure the League One title in the 2019/20 campaign before fighting towards the top of the Championship in the last two seasons.

The crafty creator has had his injury issues of late - leaving him only available to play eleven matches in the 22/23 season - but when fit, he is among the most explosive players in the Football League, and United would benefit no end if they pulled out all the stops to make him theirs in the coming months.

Whether he is snaking his way past defenders en route to the penalty area, linking with his teammates in the tightest of areas, or finding the net with unerring accuracy, O’Hare’s talent seems to know no bounds, and Farke has the squad to make the most of the talents at his disposal.

Losing out to a promotion rival like Burnley for the upcoming campaign would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Yorkshire outfit, with any side that gains his talents likely to flourish as a result, with a Premier League move also not out of the question.

Saints are among a trio of top flight clubs said to be interested in the former Aston Villa man, with Fulham and Everton also said to have been keeping tabs on him during the past few months.

You only have to look at his match-winning brace in the 2-0 victory over Birmingham City last season to see his quality on show; his low centre of gravity helping keep his composure in front of goal for his first, before some neat footwork in the penalty area saw three defenders beaten before unleashing a drive for his second.

Callum O'Hare's Coventry City career stats - per Transfermarkt (all comps) Season League Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 36 10 4 2022/23 Championship 11 0 3 2021/22 Championship 47 5 8 2020/21 Championship 48 3 8 2019/20 League One 40 4 7

City will be ruing losing their main talent on a free transfer this summer, but that factor will leave plenty of clubs hoping to lure him their way during the off-season, with any potential transfer fee being converted into a battle of wages and incentives for the midfielder to achieve.

Callum O’Hare signing could pave the way for Leeds United departures this summer

Given the amount of interest in a number of their top attacking talents, it is no surprise that Leeds are turning their attentions to a player of O’Hare’s quality this summer.

Crysencio Summerville [pictured] is the player said to be attracting the most admirers as it stands, with Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea said to be among the clubs debating a bid for the Dutchman.

With 28 goal contributions in the 23/24 campaign, the former Den Haag man will have plenty of potential suitors before the next campaign gets underway, while fellow attacking threat Willy Gnonto is also said to be a marked man.

Football Insider have recently reported that the 20-year-old has a lot of interest from around Europe after United failed to return to the Premier League due to their playoff final defeat to Southampton, and the Elland Road outfit may have to offload players to balance the books.

With a reported £73.6 million worth of outstanding transfer fees needing to be paid by the end of the month, a number of key players could be heading for the exit in order to get their accounts back on track.

With the big names out the door, United and Farke will need to scour for bargain buys this summer, and it’s not often that a man of O’Hare’s talent is available for free, so they need to pounce as quickly as possible and fend off other interested parties.