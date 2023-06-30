Leeds United's Cody Drameh is attracting a lot of interest this summer, with the likes of Burnley and Luton Town said to be keen on the 21-year-old.

Drameh has just enjoyed a magnificent loan spell with Luton Town, winning promotion via the play-offs as a right wing-back for Rob Edwards.

It is his second loan spell away from Elland Road since joining permanently from Fulham. The defender spent time on loan with Cardiff City in the previous campaign, where he also picked up the club's player of the season award, too despite only joining the club in January.

The right-back was a key cog for Edwards, making 19 appearances for the Hatters, collecting two assists and 10 clean sheets in the process of gaining promotion.

They cruised to third place in the second tier, coming close to catching Sheffield United at various points, but ultimately fell short and settled for a play-off berth.

They went on to beat Coventry City on penalties after a 1-1 draw at Wembley, and are, naturally, keen on bringing Drameh into the fold once more.

There is interest from elsewhere, though, with fellow Premier League sides Brentford and Burnley said to have an interest in the defender as well.

Should Leeds keep Drameh?

Drameh is into the final 12 months of his deal at Elland Road, but Phil Hay of The Athletic is reporting that Leeds are keen to involve him in their plans as well, he wrote: "Giving Drameh a proper go as Leeds’ right-back next season is a no-brainer. The 21-year-old has just been promoted to the Premier League while on loan at Luton Town and is easily good enough for the Championship.

"But he has been none too happy about his lack of opportunities at Elland Road and, given that he has just 12 months left on his deal, Leeds would have to convince him his involvement next season would be meaningful."

Leeds should be doing everything in their power to assure Drameh of first-team football next season, and looking to give the 21-year-old a new deal.

Leeds have enough work to be doing than to have to think about buying a new right-back. It is a no-brainer to retain Drameh. If he is told that he is first-choice, he likely will be minded to stay and fight at the top end of the Championship.

For Brentford and Burnley in particular, Drameh would almost certainly be regarded as the back-up option. He may be a starter for Luton, where he knows he is comfortable and welcome, but how likely they are to stay up will surely be playing on his mind.

Leeds are set to lose Rasmus Kristensen, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the 25-year-old has agreed personal terms with AS Roma and that a deal with the Serie A side is advancing.

Luke Ayling is 32 this summer, and should be seen as a squad player to cover both right-back and right-sided centre-back, paving the way for Drameh to make the position his own.

He has proven he can operate at a high level in the Championship and is also 21, giving him plenty of propensity to improve further still. The Whites putting all of their eggs in his basket to develop him makes the world of sense.

The West Yorkshire outfit could be looking at signing players in loads of areas in their first-team squad, and to have right-back ticked off as good to go would be the sensible thing to do; retaining Drameh is a must, irrespective of who comes in as manager for Leeds.