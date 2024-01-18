Highlights Leeds United is looking to strengthen its squad in the January transfer window to bolster its promotion bid.

West Ham United defender Ben Johnson is attracting interest from Leeds United and other clubs, with West Ham looking to sell him rather than loan him out.

Leeds United should act quickly to secure the promising right-back and improve their defense for the rest of the season and potential promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United will be looking at this transfer window as a chance to further strengthen their promotion bid.

The Yorkshire side made a slow start to this campaign but have come good in recent weeks and months, putting themselves in a great position to finish in the play-offs at the very least, with the automatic spots not ruled out.

Leeds currently sit in fourth place in the Championship table, 11 points clear of seventh-place Sunderland and seven points behind second-place Ipswich Town heading into the weekend's round of fixtures across Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Championship Table (As it stands January 15th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 27 34 65 2 Ipswich Town 27 16 58 3 Southampton 27 19 55 4 Leeds United 27 23 51 5 West Brom 27 15 45 6 Coventry City 27 12 40 7 Sunderland 27 7 40 8 Watford 27 7 39

The Whites still have some work to do to close the gap with the Tractor Boys, so the remaining days of this transfer window are a chance to improve their chances.

There have been a few names mentioned in regard to a move to Leeds, with West Ham United defender Ben Johnson being one. Now, there has been a further update on his future that should have Leeds taking significant notice.

West Ham are looking to sell Ben Johnson this month

West Ham United would rather receive a fee for defender Ben Johnson than send him out on loan, amid interest from Leeds United and Southampton, as revealed by The Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential.

Leeds have sent Djed Spence back to Tottenham Hotspur after he joined the club on loan in the summer, so the right-back area could be a position Leeds are looking to strengthen this month.

According to Football Insider, Leeds, as well as Southampton, are among the sides interested in signing Johnson this month.

As well as these two, it has also been claimed that Premier League side Sheffield United are interested, as well as Scottish Premiership side Rangers. While it has also been reported by TEAMtalk, that the defender is of interest to Spanish pair Real Betis and Villarreal.

The report from Football Insider, stated that the Hammers may be looking to loan out the 23-year-old before the close of the transfer window. However, according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential, West Ham are keen to get a fee for the defender, as he continues to gather interest.

Johnson’s contract at the London side is set to expire at the end of this season, and with him rejecting several contract offers, it looks as though his future could be elsewhere.

It adds that Leeds are interested in the player but have yet to make an approach for the 23-year-old.

Leeds United must capitalise

Leeds United are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing Ben Johnson from West Ham.

The defender was being looked at as a possible loan signing, it seems, from both Leeds and Southampton. The Hammers looked keen to keep the player, as they had offered him several new contracts.

However, with the player not agreeing to any of these offers, it seems the Premier League side is now willing to part ways with the defender on a permanent basis this month.

This is where Leeds needs to take note and look to get ahead of the chasing pack.

Johnson has only played twice in the league this season, with only one coming as a starter. The defender has an expected assist rate of 0.01, with him averaging 33.0 touches per game while also having a pass accuracy per game of 76%, as per SofaScore.com.

The 23-year-old has a 75% pass accuracy in his own half and a 68% one in the opposition half. Johnson has helped his side keep one clean sheet, with him collecting 1.0 interceptions per game as well as 1.5 tackles. The defender has also recovered the ball 3.0 times per game and has made 1.0 clearances per match, as well as winning 45% of his total duels, as per SofaScore.com; the numbers are solid, albeit from a very small sample size, and such a prospect can kick-on at Elland Road with the opportunity to play more.

Johnson has always been seen as a bright prospect at West Ham, so with them looking to potentially sell the player this month, Leeds need to act quickly to give the player that platform to improve. They also need to start looking after themselves.

He will improve their defence this season, as they are in need of a right-back coming to the club. If the club were to be promoted, he would also be very useful for their return to the top flight, given his experience in the league; Leeds also have a right-back shortage, with Archie Gray - a midfielder by trade - and Rasmus Kristensen - cast out on loan to Roma - the only two options contracted for 2024/25.

So, while he may be costly for Leeds this month, given he is out of contract at the end of the season, it would be very much worth it to land Johnson permanently, as a long-term solution.