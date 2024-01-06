Highlights Leeds United need to address their left-back issue in the January transfer window.

Leeds should avoid making the same mistake they did with the signing of Laurens De Bock in 2018.

The new left-back should be an improvement on Sam Byram and Junior Firpo, not just someone with a better injury record.

Leeds United have had a very good start to the season, pushing for a place in automatic promotion places.

They currently find themselves sitting in fourth place, seven points off of Ipswich Town in second. Their attacking quartet of Crysencio Summerville, Georginio Rutter, Daniel James and Joel Piroe have been frightening for Championship defences to deal with.

Leeds' left-back issue

The Whites have managed to keep a near fully-fit squad for the majority of the season, which has helped them in their fight for promotion.

However, one position that has been a bit of a problem for the Whites has been at left-back.

Their starting left-back for the majority of this season has been Sam Byram, despite him not being a natural left-footed option, having started his career at right-back.

He has performed admirably though, in his first season back at Elland Road, making 20 appearances so far in the Championship this season, contributing with a goal and an assist.

Byram rejoined the Whites in the summer following his release from fellow Championship side Norwich City, joining seven-and-a-half years after leaving his boyhood club for West Ham United, back in January 2016.

Daniel Farke also has other options at left-back in Spaniard Junior Firpo and Norwegian Leo Hjelde, as well as Jamie Shackleton and Djed Spence, who have both been shoehorned into the position when Byram and Firpo, who has struggled to be consistently available as well, have been injured.

Leeds need to avoid De Bock mistake

With Leeds in desperate need for a left-back, Whites fans will be hoping they do not make the same mistake they made back in 2018, with the signing of Laurens De Bock.

Going into the January transfer window in 2018, Leeds were in sixth position in the Championship, and only six points off of the automatic promotion places. Thomas Christiansen, in his first season in charge in England, had Leeds in a good place halfway through the season.

Their left-back options at the time were Cameron Borthwick-Jackson and Tom Pearce, with Gjanni Alioski still plying his trade on the wing, which made it, at the time, one of the weaker positions in their squad.

That is when Leeds bought De Bock for an undisclosed fee from Belgian side Club Brugge on a four-and-a-half year deal; the man who many thought would solve Leeds’ left-back problems.

However, that did not end up being the case, with the Belgian only going on to make seven appearances in the second half of the season, with Leeds failing to reach the play-offs and ending the season in seriously poor fashion. The now-31-year-old struggled with his positional play and was badly exposed by the pace of the Championship - a 2-2 draw at Derby County in February an alarmingly bad evening for the recent recruit.

Laurens De Bock career since joining Leeds United Club Appearances Minutes Leeds United 7 630 K.V. Oostende 23 1,973 Sunderland 10 760 ADO Den Haag 8 705 Zulte Waregem 63 5,436 Atromitos F.C. 46 3,946

De Bock would stay at Leeds for the remainder of his contract, spending the majority of his remaining four years on loan at Sunderland, ADO Den Haag in Holland, and Zulte Waregem and KV Oostende from his homeland. He is now at Greek side Atromitos.

Farke will not want to make the same mistake Christiansen did at a time when Leeds were in the promotion hunt. De Bock felt like a left-back for a left-back's sake, rather than a player that would genuinely improve the squad at Elland Road. If Leeds are to go after a left-back this January, it has to be one that is better than Byram and Firpo, not just an option that's got a better track record when it comes to injuries.