Highlights Leeds United should make a concerted effort to sign Joe Rodon permanently to avoid a situation similar to Ben White's transfer saga.

Rodon has been a key player for Leeds, forming a strong partnership with Pascal Struijk and contributing to the team's defensive stability.

Rodon's contract with Tottenham expires in 2025, but with his loan success at Leeds, there is a possibility of other clubs competing for his signature in the summer, potentially leading to Leeds missing out on another talented center-back.

Leeds United have to do all they can to sign Joe Rodon permanently to avoid a transfer situation like Ben White from occurring again.

Leeds will be hopeful that Rodon will be available for the majority of the season after he had a small scare in a recent win over Huddersfield Town. The 26-year-old looked slightly uncomfortable after shielding out a pass towards Huddersfield Town's Delano Burgzorg in the second-half and was taken off on 64 minutes for Liam Cooper.

He was passed fit for the crucial victory over Leicester on Friday evening to help Leeds close the gap on the automatic promotion spots; but, truthfully, he has been a key player since being instated into the lineup. In Rodon's 11 Championship starts for Leeds, he has lost just once against Stoke City, having formed a formidable partnership with Pascal Struijk at the heart of Leeds' defence.

Rodon is a modern-day centre-back who is very comfortable on the ball. According to Sofascore, Rodon has a passing accuracy of 90% this season, an average of 1.3 interceptions a game, 3.6 balls recovered per game, and 3.8 clearances per game.

The Welshman has also crucially committed no errors leading to goals or even a shot at Illan Meslier's goal his season. Some Leeds fans may have worried on Monday night when Spurs defender Micky Van de Ven limped off with a suspected hamstring injury in Tottenham Hotspur's Monday night defeat to Chelsea.

That, alongside Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie's red cards, has seen Ange Postecoglu's defensive resources dwindle; but, fortunately for Leeds, he cannot be recalled for now, as confirmed by Phil Hay of The Athletic:

However, Leeds may have another concern regarding Joe Rodon in the long-term and tying him down permanently in West Yorkshire.

Could Leeds end up in a Ben White situation with Joe Rodon?

Rodon's deal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium expires at the end of the 2024/25 campaign, but having been sent out on loan for the past two seasons, the writing is probably on the wall for him at Spurs.

That's in spite of how good he's been for Leeds so far, with the loan move very much reminiscent in terms of impact to how fantastic and consistent Ben White had been for Leeds during their last promotion from the Championship under Marcelo Bielsa.

He played every minute of every game and did more than just replace Pontus Jansson at Elland Road; he overtook him in terms of impact and his performances on the pitch were as consistent as any centre-back in the last 20 years for Leeds.

Following months of speculation that summer regarding his future, including Brighton rejecting three permanent bids for White from Leeds, White signed a new four-year contract with Brighton on 1 September 2020.

Leeds made a bid of £22 million plus add-ons in their opening offer, whilst the third bid totalled £25 million. Brighton were said to want in excess of £30 million for the then 22-year-old.

A year later, on 30 July 2021, White signed for Premier League club Arsenal for £50 million following a strong first season in the Premier League with Brighton. Could lightning strike twice and Leeds be beaten to the punch?

A lot might depend on Leeds’ status being in either the Premier League or the Championship, but Hay wrote in the The Athletic and shared how much Spurs wanted from Leeds upon their initial enquiry.

He said: “Angus Kinnear, Leeds’ CEO, was able to use a good relationship with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy to make loans for Joe Rodon and Djed Spence happen — Rodon’s from a starting point of Spurs asking for a permanent bid in the region of £15m.”

In the final year of his deal and performing as he is, it wouldn't be a surprise if a number of sides come in for the 39-cap Wales international in the summer and Leeds may need to stump up more cash to avoid another White-like situation.

The similarities in play-style are also evident, despite Rodon being much taller and thus stronger aerially and White being much younger with a higher ceiling long-term. A deal this January would be ideal, but if funds are tight, then Daniel Farke and co. will need to act fast if they gain promotion in May.