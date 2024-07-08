Highlights Joe Gelhardt's potential exit from Leeds United is uncertain, but his untapped potential remains.

Despite early promise, Gelhardt's career has not taken off, struggling for game time in recent seasons.

A sell-on clause could be included in a sale, allowing Leeds to profit in the long term if Gelhardt's potential is realized.

Joe Gelhardt is one of a number of fringe players who could be in line for an exit from Leeds United this summer, but the 22-year-old remains a player with plenty of untapped potential.

Having shown excellent early signs at the start of his Wigan career, the Whites were quick to pounce four years ago to make Gelhardt theirs, with a reported £1.1 million fee enough to lure him from the cash-strapped Latics that summer after being promoted under Marcelo Bielsa.

Having failed to make a single appearance in his first year at the club and instead tearing up the U-23 and U-21 teams, Gelhardt went on to feature 20 times in the following Premier League campaign, and netted his first goal for the club in memorable style by bagging the equaliser in a 3-2 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in December 2021.

However, his magnum opus so far in a Leeds shirt came at Elland Road, where his injury-time winner against Norwich City sparked wild celebrations later in the season, which earned him more time to prove himself to the onlooking Leeds fans who were beginning to get excited about what could be to come, given the ecstasy he produced with his match-winning effort.

The next steps for Joe Gelhardt and Leeds

The youngster could have been forgiven for thinking he would have a larger role with Leeds in 2023/24 following the club's relegation, as opposed to languishing within Leeds' reserves or on the fringes of the first-team with very little game time to speak of last term.

It’s safe to say that despite plenty of early promise, his career has never really taken off. The former Wigan Athletic man has struggled for game time more than ever this year, with just two starts for the Whites in the 23/24 campaign. Last season, the 22-year-old was cast out of the starting picture by Daniel Farke and has every right to feel hard done by.

Had Leeds achieved promotion through the Championship play-offs, Gelhardt’s exit from the club would surely have been accelerated in some capacity, but with so many forwards potentially leaving the club with their future up for debate, Gelhardt's future in West Yorkshire is unclear.

There could be a route back in, but from Gelhardt's perspective, with his development stalling over the last couple of seasons, he is surely in a position where the short-term has to be at another club. There is obvious talent there, and the club could instead seek a loan in order to get his career back on track, with the idea of utilising him in 2025/26 instead; alternatively, they could move him on for an increased transfer fee if he impresses.

Joe Gelhardt's career stats - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Wigan Athletic U-18 5 5 0 Wigan Athletic 21 1 0 Leeds United U-21 31 20 6 Leeds United 54 3 5 Sunderland (loan) 20 3 3

In total, the 22-year-old has made just 45 league appearances in his four years with Leeds, and although he has shown glimpses of quality when given the opportunity, the attacker has so far failed to make much of an impact during his time at the club, or to nail down what exactly he is as well.

The forward hasn't defined himself yet. Gelhardt is arguably best off the right when able to move from out-to-in, or as a secondary striker, instead of as a focal point of the attack. None of Bielsa, Jesse Marsch, Javi Gracia, Sam Allardyce, or Farke have been able to find a regular place for him in a role which suits his strengths.

Joe Gelhardt should be sold by Leeds with a sell-on clause this summer

Gelhardt has reached a crossroads, and with three years left on his Leeds contract, it is paramount that a deal is struck in the upcoming transfer window to secure the forward first-team football next season, and to help him further realise his potential by means of regular second tier gametime.

Due to some financial pressures at the club, and with many Leeds fans much more inclined to keep other forward stars such as Crysencio Summerville and Willy Gnonto, an exit will most likely take shape in the form of a permanent move away from the club.

Given the low fee he was signed for almost four years ago, his value in terms of PSR make him an easy win on the books for Leeds, no matter the cost. However, perhaps the easiest way to sell the youngster would be to accept a slightly lower offer than market value, but with a healthy sell-on clause attached.

Gelhardt's stock may have taken a hit in recent seasons, but there would no doubt be suitors at second tier level for him, and making his price tag fairly low could see a number of clubs attempt to sign him; but with a sell-on, Leeds could protect themselves in the long-term, should Gelhardt realise the early potential many saw in him.

It's easy to envisage a situation where he kicks on again and could be worth a price more reflective of his abilities, and Leeds would be able to profit on that down the line if they guarantee a clause this summer in the sale, perhaps at around the 15-20% mark.