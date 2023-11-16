Highlights Lazio are planning a move to sign winger Wilfried Gnonto from Leeds United in January.

The deal would be an initial loan, with a €15million option to buy in the summer transfer window.

Gnonto has apparently expressed his desire to leave Leeds, in order to play at the highest level possible.

Serie A Lazio are considering a January loan move for Leeds United winger Wilfried Gnonto.

That's according to a report from Italian outlet Calcio Style, who say any temporary move would also include the option to buy the 20-year-old for an eight-figure fee.

What is the latest on Gnonto's situation at Leeds?

Gnonto joined Leeds last summer, and became an influential figure for the club at times during the 2022/23 campaign.

However, he was unable to prevent the club suffering relegation from the Premier League to the Championship at the end of last season.

Following that drop into the second-tier, a number of players would leave Leeds over the course of the summer transfer window.

In the end, Gnonto was not one of those, despite there being a period where he was ruled unavailable for selection, after expressing his desire to leave.

The Italy international is now back in the first-team setup at Elland Road, although he has so far started just six of the club's 16 league games so far this season.

Wilfried Gnonto record for Leeds United (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 11 1 1 2022/23 Premier League 28 4 4 As of 16th November 2023

That has led to some reports claiming that Leeds would be willing to let Gnonto leave in the January transfer window, if the right offer were to come in.

Now it seems as though Lazio, may be ready to tempt the resolve of the Yorkshire club when it comes to their stance on Gnonto.

What are the details of Lazio's potential offer for Gnonto?

According to this latest update, Lazio are now considering making a potential offer to sign Gnonto in January.

It is thought that the Serie A side would initially offer to take the winger on loan, for the remainder of the season.

That would apparently then come with the option for the club from Rome to make that move permanent in the summer, for a fee in the region of €15million.

The report also suggests that Gnonto himself is keen to leave Leeds in January, in order to play at the highest possible level.

As things stand, there are still just over three-and-a-half years remaining on Gnonto's contract with Leeds, securing his future in Yorkshire until the end of the 2026/27 season.

That of course, means the Championship side are still in a strong position to negotiate any offer that comes in for the winger in the January transfer window.

Should Leeds accept Lazio's loan-to-buy-offer for Gnonto?

There is an argument that this would be a risky offer for Leeds United to accept from Lazio should it come in.

While Gnonto has not been a regular starter this season, he is still a part of the first-team who can make an impact, meaning he would likely need to be replaced if he leaves in January, even on loan.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

However, a loan would of course, not generate much of a fee to invest in the squad, and with it only being an option to buy, there is no guarantee Lazio will pay any fee for him in the end, should he struggle in Serie A.

That could then leave him back at Leeds in the summer, with other clubs reluctant to pay a big fee for him, something that could see the club miss out on some considerable finances, in contrast to what they could potentially generate in January.