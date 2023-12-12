Highlights Joe Gelhardt's game time at Leeds United has been limited this season due to the strong form of other forwards.

He is likely to go out on loan in January, with Hull City leading the race for his signature.

A move to Huddersfield Town would make sense for Gelhardt, as they need a reliable goalscorer and he would have the opportunity for regular game time.

Joe Gelhardt's game time has been limited this season and a loan move in January looks likely.

Leeds United appear to be strong contenders for promotion to the Premier League this season, as they sit third in the table after 20 games, as of the 11th of December.

Daniel Farke's front four of Joel Piroe, Dan James, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville have been in immense form this season, with the quartet scoring a phenomenal 28 goals between them by mid-December.

Unfortunately, it means that other Leeds forwards have been missing out as a result, and one of those is 21-year-old Joe Gelhardt.

Gelhardt's situation at Leeds this season

Despite being handed plenty of opportunities in the Premier League over the last two seasons, Gelhardt has been limited to very little football in the Championship this season. This has mostly come down to the signings of Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter, who have been in fine form.

Gelhardt has made just two league starts this season, coming off the bench on three occasions. The EFL Cup is where he was handed game time, having started the first two rounds of the competition and grabbing his only goal of the season so far against Shrewsbury Town.

At 21 years of age, it is vital that he is getting regular first-team football, but at Leeds it just isn't possible, so a loan move in January makes a lot of sense. One club who are keeping tabs on the player is Leeds' Yorkshire rivals, Huddersfield Town.

Interest in Gelhardt

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Gelhardt is receiving interest from fellow Championship clubs ahead of a January move, with Hull City supposedly leading the way.

"The Tigers want to make the playoffs and think Gelhardt could help them. He is not in Daniel Farke’s side and could go out on loan", said Nixon. Several Championship clubs are keen but Hull head the list."

Huddersfield are said to also be in the race for his signature as they look to strengthen their attacking options. Despite Hull being much higher in the table, Huddersfield may be the best move for the young forward.

The right move for all parties

If Huddersfield remain interested in Gelhardt by the time January comes around, Leeds should look to their Yorkshire rivals as the destination for their young forward.

The Terriers have suffered a lack of goals this season, scoring 19 in 20 Championship games, so could do with a reliable goalscorer.

Delano Burgzorg has scored four this season from playing through the middle, but is more comfortable as a left winger, which would open up a space for Gelhardt to get regular game time.

Their other strikers, Kian Harratt, Kyle Hudlin and Danny Ward haven't been in the best of form this season, so the Leeds man would most likely start over them.

Additionally, Huddersfield is right around the corner from Leeds, so it shouldn't take the youngster too long to get settled under Darren Moore at the John Smith's Stadium.

Ultimately, he would be given plenty of opportunities to prove himself up top for Huddersfield, who are in need of a striker, making it a perfect transfer for all parties involved.