Highlights Leeds United are poised to make a £7m offer for versatile player Bright Osayi-Samuel, who can play as a winger or full-back.

The Nigerian international has impressed at Fenerbahçe and could provide valuable depth for Leeds, especially if promoted.

With contract until 2025, £7m fee for Osayi-Samuel deemed fair.

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Leeds United will expect to be active in the transfer market this summer, regardless of whether they are a Championship or Premier League club.

Leeds United make £7m offer for Bright Osayi-Samuel

The recruitment team at Elland Road will no doubt be working on both scenarios, and it was claimed they had made an offer of around £7m for Fenerbahçe’s Bright Osayi-Samuel.

The Nigerian international will be known to fans in the UK as he started his career with Blackpool before later excelling at QPR, with his form in the capital earning him a transfer to the Turkish giants.

Capable of playing as a full-back or a winger, Osayi-Samuel has made 15 appearances for Fenerbahçe in the league this season as they battle bitter rivals Galatasaray for the title, whilst they remain in the Europa League as well.

Despite that, Osayi-Samuel’s contract expires in the summer of 2025, so the upcoming window could be their last chance to get a decent fee for the 26-year-old.

Yet, the update states that Fenerbahçe are waiting until the campaign finishes before continuing negotiations with Leeds.

Osayi-Samuel could be shrewd Leeds signing

But, would Osayi-Samuel be a good signing for Leeds? Would £7m be a fair price for the player? Here our writers share their thoughts…

Chris Gallagher

This may not be the most eye-catching transfer Leeds could make this summer, particularly if they win promotion, but it could turn out to be a shrewd addition.

Farke is well-stocked for options out wide, but with Jaidon Anthony expecting to return to Bournemouth in the summer, you could argue that they’re one player short out wide. And, in Osayi-Samuel, they would be getting a player who can play down both flanks.

Bright Osayi-Samuel Career Stats So Far Club Appearances Goals Assists Fenerbahçe 128 6 11 QPR 115 13 13 Blackpool 79 5 6

Plus, he has done very well at full-back in Turkey, so he would be another option for right-back, and his attacking qualities from that position make him a very useful asset for Farke.

Such versatility is great for any head coach, and Osayi-Samuel could end up being a valuable squad player for Leeds if they were promoted to the Premier League.

Meanwhile, should they stay in the Championship, it’s highly likely that Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto could move on, so another winger would be required.

So, either way, Osayi-Samuel would be a good addition for Leeds, and with his contract expiring in 2025, the summer would be a good opportunity to get him at a decent price. On that front, £7m seems fair, so it could be a decent deal for all parties.

Alfie Burns

There's a lot to like about this potential deal.

Let's assume Leeds are still in the Championship next season, when £7m will probably be towards the top-end of what they can spend. With a Summerville or Gnonto, or even both, leaving, they would need some added depth out wide and Osayi-Samuel is someone who has the ability to cut it in the division.

He might not be at the level of someone like Summerville, but at a third of the price, he's a decent replacement, who could also do a decent job covering the full-back positions.

In the scenario where Leeds win promotion, they'd likely retain their top wide talent and would see Osayi-Samuel as valuable depth in the squad, at both full-back and out wide. Additionally, we might see Farke tinker with his formation and lean on wing-backs, which the 26-year-old could be ideal for given his transformation in Turkey.

Leeds will have more work to do in the full-back areas than on the wings next season if they win promotion, with starting full-backs absolutely essential. However, Osayi-Samuel almost kills two birds with one stone, offering cover and an exciting alternative to the first choices in two positions.

Leeds could benefit in either the Championship or Premier League.