Highlights Leeds United's recent impressive performances highlight their potential for a remarkable winning run in the Championship.

Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter have stepped up with impressive performances, raising questions about why they are playing in the Championship.

Wilfried Gnonto, who was sought after by top-flight clubs, has not lived up to expectations and is not showing the same commitment to Leeds or generating the same impact as his teammates.

Leeds United hammered Huddersfield 4-1 last time out, in what was a brutal reminder to the rest of the Championship about just how good they can be.

Daniel Farke’s side sit third in the table, and whilst they have a lot of work to do to catch second-placed Ipswich, there is a feeling that the Whites have the quality to string together a remarkable winning run.

Crysencio Summerville has stepped up in recent games, scoring four goals and registering two assists in his last two starts.

Meanwhile, Georginio Rutter is ridiculously good at this level with his pace, movement and technical ability, to the degree that you often question how the forward, along with Summerville, is actually playing in the Championship.

Wilfried Gnonto yet to start firing for Leeds

In truth, it’s no surprise to see Summerville and Rutter playing so well, as they are extremely talented footballers who always had the potential to be a class above the second tier.

Yet, another Leeds player who should fall into that bracket, but isn’t showing it, is Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian was one of few bright spots for Leeds in the Premier League last season. His electric pace, close control and enthusiasm to constantly drive forward made him a fan favourite.

It’s also why top-flight interest in him was inevitable all summer, but the Yorkshire outfit stood firm to keep Gnonto at the club.

However, it’s fair to say it wasn’t easy to do that.

The 19-year-old made it clear he wanted to leave Elland Road, as he refused to play in order to push through a transfer. To their credit, the Leeds board didn’t buckle, and unless their valuation of Gnonto was met, they insisted he would stay - and they were good to their word.

After Farke managed to reintegrate him into the group, it seemed like a brilliant decision from the club, as they now had a player who, on paper at least, should be one of the best in the league.

But, almost two months after that transfer saga has finished, the reality is that Gnonto is not making the impact many would’ve expected.

That’s not to say that the former Zurich man has been poor, because he is still contributing, but he is certainly not delivering to the extent that Summerville or Rutter are.

Leeds United's forwards in 2023/24 so far Player Name Appearances Goals Assists Crysencio Summerville 11 6 4 Jaidon Anthony 9 1 - Daniel James 12 3 4 Ian Poveda 5 - - Willy Gnonto 8 1 1 Joel Piroe 11 5 1 Patrick Bamford 6 - - Georginio Rutter 13 2 5 Joe Gelhardt 5 - -

Instead, he has been dropped to the bench for two of the last three league fixtures, and, right now, he’s not in Farke’s best XI.

Perhaps more worryingly, Gnonto isn’t giving off the impression that he’s enjoying life at Leeds at the moment.

You should never read too much into the body language of a player, but the forward is regularly down the tunnel as soon as the full-time whistle goes, and that connection he had with the fans has disappeared.

Weekly wages: Leeds United's top-10 highest earners (Ranked)

Gnonto must have known his actions over the summer would not go down well with the supporters, but many were happy to have him back in the fold, recognising his quality.

Then, it should have been down to the player to get them fully back on side.

Obviously, the best way to do that is by scoring goals and registering assists, which he hasn’t really done. However, the fans would also appreciate it if he displayed the same attitude he did in the previous campaign.

Again, this isn’t questioning his commitment on the pitch, but he doesn’t seem engaged with the fans off it.

Joining in celebrations after a win, or clapping the fans after a long journey might seem like minor details, but it shows a togetherness and a love for the badge that fans like to see.

With Gnonto, he seems to be on the periphery right now, and that, combined with his performances, aren’t convincing punters that he is pleased to be at Leeds.

January isn’t too far away, so more transfer speculation is sure to be on the cards.

Leeds fought like crazy to keep Gnonto in the summer, but with his teammates flourishing and the Italian not endearing himself to the fans with his demeanor, they may not do so again in the New Year, unless things change quickly with the player.