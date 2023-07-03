Leeds United are interested in Manchester City youngster James Trafford as they consider signing a new keeper this summer.

Who is James Trafford?

The 20-year-old has come through the ranks of the Premier League champions, but he has understandably not been near the first-team, so his game time has come out on loan. After a spell with Accrington, Trafford has spent the past 18 months with Bolton, where has impressed.

The stopper is now set to return to City though, and it’s unclear where his future lies, amid reports he could link up with Burnley following their promotion.

However, the Daily Mail has revealed that the Clarets aren’t the only club keeping checks on Trafford, as they state that Leeds are also watching the player, along with Leicester.

The goalkeeping department is an area that Leeds are going to address this summer, as there are doubts about the future of Ilan Meslier following the Whites’ relegation. Plus, the experienced Joel Robles was released as his deal expired.

Any move for Trafford isn’t imminent though, as he is currently at the European U21 Championships with England - where has shone.

The Three Lions will play Israel in the semi-final on Wednesday, with Trafford having played all four games in the tournament so far, without conceding a goal.

Leeds interested in James Trafford

Anyone who has seen Trafford at Bolton, or even the U21 tournament this summer, will recognise that he is a top talent. He has made some massive saves for England to help them to the semi-final stage, whilst another noticeable factor with the keeper is his confidence and ability on the ball.

So, it’s no real surprise that there is plenty of interest in the keeper, who will know that he needs to move on for the good of his career, as he just won’t get the minutes he needs at City. For Leeds, any transfer would only make sense if Meslier leaves, as he is another talented young keeper, so it’s not realistic to have two like that on the books.

Ultimately, this will be one to monitor, but after links to Karl Darlow as well, it seems apparent that Leeds are ready to make a few changes to the goalkeeping department, and it’s important they get it right because we know the importance of that position to successful teams.