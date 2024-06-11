Highlights Leeds United scouts monitoring South African right-back Khuliso Mudau for potential summer move.

Mudau's success in Africa Cup of Nations and South African league attracts interest from international clubs.

Despite skepticism, signing Mudau could be a smart move for Leeds United's right-back position.

Leeds United are monitoring Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Khuliso Mudau, with the Whites one of a number of clubs keen on a move for the South African international, according to Soccer Laduma.

The 29-year-old defender has 14 caps for his country and currently plays for Pretoria-based Mamelodi Sundowns, who won the 2023/24 South African Premier Division trophy.

Mudau has spent his entire career playing in South Africa, but according to reports from Soccer Laduma, he has a number of international clubs interested in signing him, one of which is Leeds United, and the Whites' Championship rivals, Burnley, have previously been linked with him.

Leeds United's interest in Khuliso Mudau

Reports from South Africa suggest that Leeds are monitoring the right-back ahead of a summer move, and that scouts from the club have visited the Rainbow Nation to assess Mudau's performances.

A source told Soccer Laduma: "There is growing interest in Sailor (Khuliso Mudau). Yes, there have been known inquiries before but now English side Leeds United are interested in him. They have made inquiries as well and it's all up to the Sundowns as they don't want to lose him. This time around, it's very tight and it will all depend on the talks if they open them."

Meanwhile, a second source told the South African football outlet that Leeds have sent scouts to watch him in action on several occasions.

Related Leeds United monitoring £2.9m Eredivisie star amid PSV, Sevilla interest Leeds United are set to compete for the signing of a highly-rated Eredivisie star

They said: "The team (Leeds United) are really interested in him. The scouts have been to a few of the Sundowns and Bafana Bafana games to watch him in action. They have apparently recommended him to the technical team and management in England. At the moment there is nothing finalised but things seem to be moving in the right direction regarding Leeds United."

The 29-year-old is seemingly something of a late bloomer, having only made his South Africa debut in 2022, but he's made a big impact for the Bafana Bafana, starting all seven of their games in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, which saw them finish third, and would have helped to put him in the shop window.

As part of a title-winning side this season too, Mudau enjoyed a successful 2023/24 campaign, and this may be the perfect time for the defender to leave South Africa and try his luck in Europe.

Leeds United will be hoping Khuliso Mudau is a hidden gem

Leeds United fans may be underwhelmed after being linked with a 29-year-old South African international with no experience of playing elsewhere, but he's had a big season at both club and international level, and he could be a hidden gem.

With Connor Roberts' loan coming to an end, Luke Ayling leaving and uncertainty over both Jamie Shackleton and Cody Drameh's futures at Elland Road, the Whites will need a right-back this summer, and a move for Mudau could be a sensible one without breaking the bank.

Khuliso Mudau's 2023 Africa Cup of Nations - Fotmob Appearances 7 Minutes played 628 Pass success 84.8% Long ball accuracy 55.0% Chances created 2 Dribble success 66.7% Tackles won 58.3% Duels won 69.4% Interceptions 10 Fouls committed 1

Performing well at the Africa Cup of Nations would have helped to put him in the shop window, and if Leeds' scouts have been impressed by what they've seen, then they should bring Mudau to Elland Road.

Fans may scoff at signing someone from the South African Premier Division, but you only have to look at Lucas Radebe and his compatriot Phil Masinga to see that Leeds have had some success in signing players from South Africa previously, with the latter actually joining from Mamelodi Sundowns, where Mudau currently players.

Former South African internationals like Benni McCarthy and Steven Pienaar also made a big impact in English football, and if Leeds are able to get a deal over the line, Mudau could just be another hidden gem.