Leeds United monitoring Championship attacker as they consider transfer approach

Leeds United had scouts watching Ben Brereton Diaz in Blackburn’s friendly against Accrington Stanley on the weekend.

The Whites have been very busy in the market this summer, with Jesse Marsch strengthening his squad with several big-money additions.

The sale of Kalvin Phillips to Manchester City has helped fund the moves, whilst Raphinha’s imminent move to Barcelona is expected to trigger another move in the window, with a new forward the target for the Premier League side.

And, Football Insider have revealed that Brereton Diaz is a target, as they confirmed that scouts from Leeds saw the Chile international in their recent pre-season friendly.

It remains to be seen whether an offer is submitted for the attacker, although Rovers are vulnerable to losing their key man in this window as he is entering the final year of his contract at Ewood Park.

The interest in Brereton Diaz is no surprise as he has just come off the best campaign of his career, scoring 22 goals in 37 games in the Championship as well as impressing on the international stage.

The verdict

You would expect the interest in Brereton Diaz to hot up in the coming weeks and it’s no surprise that Leeds are keeping tabs on the player as they do need another option in attack.

For Blackburn, they won’t want to sell but the reality is with his contract situation they may need to cash in during this window.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and Rovers will rightly demand a big fee for their star player.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.