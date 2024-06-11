Highlights Leeds United targets Excelsior's Driouech, facing competition from PSV Eindhoven in the chase for the 22-year-old winger.

Negotiations for a €3.5-4 million fee with Excelsior have hit a snag, opening the door for Leeds to potentially secure the talented player.

Similar to past Eredivisie signings, Leeds could find success with Driouech, who may follow in Summerville's footsteps at Elland Road.

Leeds United are among the clubs chasing the signature of Dutch side Excelsior’s Couhaib Driouech.

According to Voetbal Zone, the Whites are in the mix to sign the 22-year-old from the Eredivisie outfit this summer.

Daniel Farke will be hoping to make improvements to his first team squad during the upcoming transfer market after his side narrowly missed out on Premier League promotion last season.

Driouech was a key figure for Excelsior last season, impressing out wide in a team that was otherwise relegated to the second division.

The winger contributed six goals and six assists from 26 appearances in the Dutch top flight, as the team finished 16th in the table (all stats from Fbref).

Couhaib Driouech's stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Non-penalty goals 0.28 Non-penalty expected goals (npxG) 0.20 Shots 2.30 Assists 0.28 Expected assists (xAG) 0.27 npxG + xAG 0.47 Shot-creating actions 3.42

Leeds pursue Eredivisie winger

PSV Eindhoven have made an approach to sign Driouech from their league rivals following the end of the campaign.

However, it is understood that negotiations have hit a stumbling block, with the two teams unable to agree on a fee.

It has been claimed that an offer in the region of €1 million (£850,000) has been made, but this has not been deemed acceptable to Excelsior.

This has opened the door for the likes of Leeds, who are interested in bringing the youngster to English football for next season.

Spanish club Sevilla have also been mentioned as a side interested in the 22-year-old, as well as eight other unnamed teams.

But it is believed that the player’s preference is to make the switch to the Dutch champions PSV, who clinched the title by seven points over Feyenoord.

Excelsior have set an asking price of between €3.5 and 4 million (£2.9 and £3.4 million), the same fee it set when PSV attempted to make this move last January.

PSV have reportedly offered Driouech a contract until the summer of 2028, and he is keen to make that switch.

Leeds United’s busy summer transfer window

It remains to be seen whether Leeds could convince Driouech to make the move to Elland Road this summer, but the fee of £2.9 to 3.4 million could be affordable to the Yorkshire outfit.

The Whites do have some financial issues to overcome this summer, but it is likely they will still have some money to spend on making improvements to the squad.

The futures of key players like Wilfried Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville will also play a key role in determining the club’s plans for the upcoming window.

The transfer market is set to officially open later this month on 14 June.

Summerville was signed from the Eredivisie and has gone on to become one of Leeds’ most important players.

The Leeds winger took some time to get adjusted to English football, but has proven an absolute steal given he was signed for just £1.3 million.

At a similarly low fee of around £3 million, the Whites could have the same kind of success with Driouech.

There are no guarantees he will be interested in the move, or if it would pay off so handsomely, but the low cost of the deal makes it very enticing for the Championship side.